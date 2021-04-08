The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to make headlines for both the good and bad as we inch closer to the 2021 NFL Draft.

Steven Nelson, a Sex Tape and Steelers Avoiding Sam Darnold

This week's podcast features Noah and Donnie discussing a week's worth of wins, losses and more on AllSteelers talk.

Why are the national media pegging the Pittsburgh Steelers to draft an edge in the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft? How does the release of Bengals running back Giovani Bernard impact the AFC North, and will Bernard see a contract before the likes of James Conner and Le'Veon Bell?

Former Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson has also stirred many headlines since his departure from Pittsburgh, calling himself the Steelers' best cornerback while suggesting the team never offered a contract extension or an opportunity to take a pay cut. Is anything Nelson said true?

With Sam Darnold now off the trading block, what are the Steelers' best options at quarterback in a post-Ben Roethlisberger era? With potential avenues such as free agency or the NFL Draft, what route is best for Pittsburgh to find their quarterback of the future?

And a sex tape? Find out which Steeler had some adult-rated videos leaked on his Instagram.

