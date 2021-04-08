GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Search

Steven Nelson, a Sex Tape and Steelers Avoiding Sam Darnold

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to make headlines for both the good and bad as we inch closer to the 2021 NFL Draft.
Author:
Publish date:

Steven Nelson, a Sex Tape and Steelers Avoiding Sam Darnold

This week's podcast features Noah and Donnie discussing a week's worth of wins, losses and more on AllSteelers talk.

Why are the national media pegging the Pittsburgh Steelers to draft an edge in the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft? How does the release of Bengals running back Giovani Bernard impact the AFC North, and will Bernard see a contract before the likes of James Conner and Le'Veon Bell? 

Former Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson has also stirred many headlines since his departure from Pittsburgh, calling himself the Steelers' best cornerback while suggesting the team never offered a contract extension or an opportunity to take a pay cut. Is anything Nelson said true? 

With Sam Darnold now off the trading block, what are the Steelers' best options at quarterback in a post-Ben Roethlisberger era? With potential avenues such as free agency or the NFL Draft, what route is best for Pittsburgh to find their quarterback of the future?

And a sex tape? Find out which Steeler had some adult-rated videos leaked on his Instagram.

Related Links

Steven Nelson Says He Was 'Best Corner' on Steelers, Explains Situation Leading to Release

Evaluating Steelers' Future Options at Quarterback 

Steelers' First-Round Plans Coming to Life Prior to NFL Draft

Gamer Strategies (1)
Podcasts

Steven Nelson, a Sex Tape and Steelers Avoiding Sam Darnold

KSR_1443
News

Steven Nelson Says He Was 'Best Corner' on Steelers, Explains Situation Leading to Release

Bridgewater
GM Report

Evaluating Steelers' Future Options at Quarterback

USATSI_15246464_168388034_lowres
News

4 Slot Corners Jim Mora Believes Steelers Can Add in NFL Draft

Steelers helmet
GM Report

Potential Trade-Down Scenarios for Steelers in First-Round of 2021 NFL Draft

USATSI_15336476_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers First-Round Plans Coming to Life Weeks From NFL Draft

USATSI_10806245_168388034_lowres
News

Jim Mora Pins Mid-Round Left Tackle Steelers Can Target in NFL Draft

USATSI_11893467_168388034_lowres
News

Former Steelers Safety Sean Davis Signs With Colts