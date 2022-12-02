Stop Criticizing Diontae Johnson

PITTSBURGH -- Why are people so upset with Diontae Johnson? Yes, the Pittsburgh Steelers paid him a bigger contract, but it feels like the tunnel vision of criticism is growing stronger as the season progresses.

Here's the thing, it doesn't make sense to believe Johnson isn't playing well without first addressing if his quarterback is playing well. Are you pleased with Kenny Pickett's latest performance? If so, remember that that performance didn't include any touchdowns.

Are you upset that Johnson isn't getting the catches he's used to having? Don't overlook that, statically, he's the most open wide receiver in the NFL this season. Which goes back to the point about the quarterback.

And then there's the narrative that he's got an attitude problem. Sometimes, ignore what you're hearing on social media and explore what the player has actually been doing. You'll find that Johnson is the opposite of the "bad guy" people have made him out to be.

