Don't Get Stuck in the Past With Steelers O-Line
PITTSBURGH -- There's a strange narrative going around about the Pittsburgh Steelers that we want to make sure you don't get stuck in. Yes, this team has questions on offense coming into the season, but those questions have changed - and so should our mindset.
Kenny Pickett is "getting the hell beat out of him" according to one critical reporter Mike Tomlin needed to fend off, but it's not always the offensive line's fault that their rookie quarterback is taking hits. Which is great when you have a ROOKIE quarterback.
Plus, the running game is moving, and things look bright. Don't think the same way you did in Latrobe. Things have changed.
Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Read More
AB Shares Heartfelt Messages Between He and Ben Roethlisberger
Film Room: Defensive Takeaways From T.J. Watt's First Game Back
Ryan Leaf Welcomes Kenny Pickett to Exclusive Rookie Club
The Team Meeting That Sparked Steelers Turnaround
Steelers Optimistic Minkah Fitzpatrick Will Return Against Bengals
Film Room: Takeaways From Steelers Impressive Offensive Showing
Steelers Offense 'Cleared the Air' During Bye Week Meetings
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook