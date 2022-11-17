Don't Get Stuck in the Past With Steelers O-Line

PITTSBURGH -- There's a strange narrative going around about the Pittsburgh Steelers that we want to make sure you don't get stuck in. Yes, this team has questions on offense coming into the season, but those questions have changed - and so should our mindset.

Kenny Pickett is "getting the hell beat out of him" according to one critical reporter Mike Tomlin needed to fend off, but it's not always the offensive line's fault that their rookie quarterback is taking hits. Which is great when you have a ROOKIE quarterback.

Plus, the running game is moving, and things look bright. Don't think the same way you did in Latrobe. Things have changed.

