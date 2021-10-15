    • October 15, 2021
    Steelers Should Beat the Seahawks, Right?

    No Russell Wilson, at home, before the bye week. Are the stars aligning for the Pittsburgh Steelers?
    The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-3 heading into Sunday Night Football against the Geno Smith-led Seattle Seahawk. Primetime, no Russell Wilson, coming off a win and heading into the bye week? Sounds like a possible swing game. 

    Plus, injury news, Sean Taylor's jersey retirement and more.

    Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

