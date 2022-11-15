The Team Meeting That Sparked Steelers Turnaround

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers spent some time during the bye week to hash everything out. They needed to take a deep breath, but they also needed to take accountability.

And so far, it worked.

We owe Najee Harris an apology. We also need to think about who was in this meeting and what was said to who. It feels like it's something the Steelers needed all season, but happening when it did was the perfect timing.

Now, it's about keeping that mindset throughout the season. And whether or not there's longevity in a meeting that laid everything on the table.

