Skip to main content

T.J. Watt's Return, Steelers Offensive Improvements

The Pittsburgh Steelers might wait on T.J. Watt, and their offense might improve in Week 2.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without outside linebacker T.J. Watt, but there's big optimism he'll return around midseason. 

Is it realistic to expect a return that quickly when dealing with a partially torn pectoral muscle? For Watt, maybe, but there's an even more realistic deadline that the Steelers should aim for.

Pittsburgh's offense "didn't blink" against the Cincinnati Bengals, but they'll need to do more than that to continue winning this season. Najee Harris is expected to play in Week 2. Will the group make the improvements needed to make a difference?

Plus, some buy or sell questions for Week 2. 

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Add New LB, TE to Practice Squad

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Confirms He'll Be Back This Season

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Expected to Return This Season

Steelers RB Najee Harris Avoids Major Injury

Malik Reed Ready to Step In for T.J. Watt

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_19030134_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_15178188_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign Ryan Anderson, Rodney Williams to Practice Squad

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_17477799_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Confirms He'll Be Back This Season

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18754012_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Uncertain But Hopeful of Najee Harris, Mason Cole Week 2 Availability

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_13563075_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers Sign OLB Ryan Anderson to Practice Squad

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17386106_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Encouraged T.J. Watt Will Return This Season

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_13738245_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Workout LB Ryan Anderson as Possible T.J. Watt Replacement

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17385567_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers LB T.J. Watt Expected to Return This Season

By Noah Strackbein