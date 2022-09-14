T.J. Watt's Return, Steelers Offensive Improvements

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without outside linebacker T.J. Watt, but there's big optimism he'll return around midseason.

Is it realistic to expect a return that quickly when dealing with a partially torn pectoral muscle? For Watt, maybe, but there's an even more realistic deadline that the Steelers should aim for.

Pittsburgh's offense "didn't blink" against the Cincinnati Bengals, but they'll need to do more than that to continue winning this season. Najee Harris is expected to play in Week 2. Will the group make the improvements needed to make a difference?

Plus, some buy or sell questions for Week 2.

