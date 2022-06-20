Two New Developments Hit Steelers QB Battle

Is this competition moving on without Mason Rudolph? Are the Pittsburgh Steelers waiting on Kenny Pickett?

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition is still making headlines, even when football isn't being played. No, this isn't Mason Rudolph being left out of Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett's training session down in Florida, but they are stories generating attention around two of those above mentioned names.

Reports say the Steelers have their price for Mason Rudolph. Does that mean he's about to be shipped? The Steelers have a process with these things that they intend to follow.

And Kenny Pickett not in the team's current plans? The Steelers are moving as if Mitch Trubisky is their guy, and want to wait on their first-round pick. This is not what many fans wanted to hear.

