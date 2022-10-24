Skip to main content

Two Very Wrong Expectations About Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

It's time to correct the many wrong thoughts about Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are struggling, and for the last 12 quarters, that's because of Kenny Pickett. 

But it's not only on the rookie quarterback. In fact, anyone who believed the first-round pick was coming to save this team from disaster wasn't watching before he entered the game at halftime of Week 4.

There are two very wrong expectations people have about Pickett, and both are making their way onto the scene after the Week 7 loss to the Miami Dolphins. That part that needs to be addressed, though, is that one expectation is totally wrong - and the other people should have seen coming. 

It's time to calm the masses and explain what the thought process should be when it comes to Pittsburgh's rookie quarterback. And hopefully, help ease the frustration of what's going to be a long season. 

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Kenny Pickett's Struggles Mean Steelers Should Start Selling

Four Winners, Four Losers From Steelers Fall to Dolphins

Are Steelers on the Verge of Roster Sellout?

Steelers Looking for McCaffrey-Type Deal for Chase Claypool

Should Steelers Trade Chase Claypool?

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_19290063_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Kenny Pickett's Struggles Mean Steelers Should Start Selling

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19290340_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Four Winners, Four Losers From Steelers Fall to Dolphins

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19290322_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Steelers Should Feel Better About Kenny Pickett After Dolphins Loss

By Cody Flavell
USATSI_19290901_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Steelers vs Dolphins Takeaways: There's Good That Came With The Bad

By Noah Strackbein and Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19290067_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Rally Not Enough in Loss to Dolphins

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19167540_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers CB Levi Wallace Leaves Dolphins Game With Shoulder Injury

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18945026_168388034_lowres (2)
News

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Continues Ramp Up Toward Return

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19029943_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Make Ahkello Witherspoon, Four Others Inactive Against Dolphins

By Noah Strackbein