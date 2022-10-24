PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are struggling, and for the last 12 quarters, that's because of Kenny Pickett.

But it's not only on the rookie quarterback. In fact, anyone who believed the first-round pick was coming to save this team from disaster wasn't watching before he entered the game at halftime of Week 4.

There are two very wrong expectations people have about Pickett, and both are making their way onto the scene after the Week 7 loss to the Miami Dolphins. That part that needs to be addressed, though, is that one expectation is totally wrong - and the other people should have seen coming.

It's time to calm the masses and explain what the thought process should be when it comes to Pittsburgh's rookie quarterback. And hopefully, help ease the frustration of what's going to be a long season.

