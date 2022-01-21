What We Learned in Steelers Exit Interviews

The Pittsburgh Steelers finished their first round of exit interviews, leaving us with plenty of notes - and some things we feel must be shared.

The Steelers had Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins share their thoughts on competing for the quarterback position in 2022. For what might be the final time this offseason, we got to hear why each of the two quarterbacks believe they should get the job.

"How bad do you want it?" left some pretty noticeable answers.

Ahkello Witherspoon shared his thoughts on entering free agency and whether or not he plans on returning to the Steelers. For those who want the cornerback around in 2022, his words are something to check out.

And Pressley Harvin opened up about the loss of his father and grandmother during the season. For a 23-year-old rookie, this was incredible to hear, and something that should spark a conversation about remember players are people too.

