What Do Pittsburgh Steelers Do Now?

A blockbuster day in the NFL has thrown a ton of wrenches into the Pittsburgh Steelers plans.

Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Aaron Rodgers stays with the Green Bay Packers. The Seattle Seahawks enter the quarterback mix. Now what for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

After an absolute blockbluster day, the Steelers are left thinking about the future of this franchise. They need a quarterback, and probably expected free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft to look different.

Now, there's pressure. How much? And can a QB actually fall to the Steelers?

Should they answer their offensive line problems in free agency with a player like Ryan Jensen? How many issues would he solve? And what does the perfect offseason look like for the Steelers?

