What if the Steelers Win?

If the Pittsburgh Steelers get back to .500, what does it mean?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-2 on a ship that seems to be sinking fast. But what if they win against the Green Bay Packers?

The Steelers are nearly touchdown underdogs against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. Things look ugly right now. The offensive line is a major work-in-progress, the Hall of Fame quarterback looks like he's lost something significant and there is zero run game (again). But what if they win?

How much changes? How many alarms get shut off? What does it mean for the season?

