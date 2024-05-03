Ravens CB Defends Steelers' Najee Harris
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens rivalry runs deep, and there's never enough distaste between the two sides. But when the business side of the NFL comes into play, players tend to stand up for each other, and when Najee Harris's fifth-year option got declined, Marlon Humphrey made sure to say something.
The Steelers decided to turn down Harris's fifth-year option, leaving $6.7 million on the table and making 2024 his final season under his rookie contract. After hearing the news, Humphrey gave his opinion on X, saying the running back market as a whole has been devalued.
Harris has three 1,000-yard seasons to start his career, being the first running back in Steelers history to do so. Ultimately, the team will wait and see how he fits in new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's offense, but Pittsburgh could also be waiting to see how Jaylen Warren develops in his third season.
The Steelers turned down both Harris and quarterback Justin Fields's fifth-year options, making both of them free agents in 2025. That doesn't rule out extensions, but does make the future of both former first-round picks unknown heading into the season.
