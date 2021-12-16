Andre Johnson: This is 'the One Thing I Think About Most Since I Retired'

(EDITOR’S NOTE: To hear the Andre Johnson interview, click on the following link: Ep 86: HOF Semifinalist Andre Johnson Joins The Show | Spreaker)

Wide receiver Andre Johnson did just about everything in his 14-year pro career.

He was named to seven Pro Bowls. He was a four-time All-Pro. He twice led the league in receptions. He twice led it in yards. He was the first inductee to the Houston Texans’ Ring of Honor. And now, in his first of eligibility, he’s one of 26 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame’s modern-era Class of 2022.

“A tremendous honor,” he said on the latest “Eye Test for Two” podcast.

But there’s one base Johnson didn’t touch, and that’s a Super Bowl. The third overall pick of the 2003 NFL draft, Johnson envisioned hoisting a Lombardi Trophy in Houston, but it never happened -- and, frankly, the Texans were never close. They didn’t reach the playoffs until 2011 and never made it past the divisional round.

“That was very disappointing,” Johnson said when asked about no championships. “If there is one thing I think about the most since I retired it would be that. I think about that just about every day.

“When I first came to Houston, I knew it was a new franchise – it was the second year of the franchise – (and) I took it as a challenge. After my rookie year it was just like nobody respects us and we were the laughingstocks of the NFL.

“I was like: I want to get this organization its first championship. I want to get it to its first playoff and win its first playoff game and things of that nature. It hurts me still that I wasn’t able to help them win a championship. But, at the end of the day, I was able to help the organization get to the playoffs and its first playoff win.

“But, still, you want that championship. That’s what we all play for.”

A Super Bowl shutout is one of the few accolades absent from Johnson’s career. The Texans’ all-time leading receiver, he ranked sixth on the NFL's list of career receptions and seventh in yardage when he retired following the 2016 season.

But dig a little deeper, and you’ll find that Johnson compares favorably to others already in Canton. Hall-of-Fame voter and Houston Chronical columnist John McClain did, comparing some of Johnson’s most notable accomplishments vs.Hall-of-Fame receivers … and the envelope, please:

-- He had five 100-plus reception seasons. Jerry Rice and Marvin Harrison each had four. Cris Carter and Randy Moss had two apiece.

-- He had three seasons with 1,500 or more yards. Only Jerry Rice, with four, had more.

-- He had three seasons with 100 or more catches AND 1,500 or more yards, tying him with Marvin Harrison. Rice had two.

-- He's one of three players to lead the league in yards receiving in back-to-back years. Jerry Rice and Calvin Johnson are the others. Both were first-ballot choices.

I think you get the idea. Andre Johnson is worthy of a Hall-of-Fame conversation, and that will happen. The only question is: When. He’s one of six receivers among semifinalists for the Class of 2022, so he may not be a finalist next year. But, sooner or later, it will happen ... and for the right reason.

Because Andre Johnson is qualified.

“As a kid,” he said, “you have this dream of playing in the NFL. You never really think about the Hall of Fame. You just always say you want to be a great football player and whatever team you go to you want to win a Super Bowl. That’s always your ultimate goal as a player.

“All the time throughout your career you hear people say things, but I never paid much attention to it. Right now, just to be mentioned as a semifinalist for the Hall of Fame is a tremendous honor.

"I’m excited about it. I hear about it so much every day from fans and people around the city of Houston (that) I try not to think about it as much. I just say: 'Whenever it happens, it happens.' ”