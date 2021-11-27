Remembering Defensive Great Curley Culp: The Talk-of-Fame Network Interview

(EDITOR’S NOTE: To listen to the Curley Culp interview, click on the following attachment: Curley Culp Interview by Talk of Fame Network (soundcloud.com))

Hall-of-Fame defensive tackle Curley Culp died Saturday, 11 days after he revealed he was suffering from stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Culp was 75.

Considered the greatest nose tackle in NFL history, Culp played 14 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Oilers and Detroit Lions and was key part of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl IV championship team. He was elected to Canton with the Class of 2013.

His death was announced by his wife by his wife, Collette Bloom Culp.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Curley Culp,” Hall-of-Fame president Jim Porters said in a prepared statement. “He was a wonderful man of great integrity who respected the game of football and how it applied to everyday life. Curley’s humility and grace were always apparent. He loved the Hall of Fame – always proudly wearing his Gold Jacket as he visited Canton many times following his election in 2013.”

