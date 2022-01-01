Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    Remembering Dan Reeves: The 2015 Interview with Talk of Fame Network
    January 1, 2022

    He was a star player and a Super Bowl coach. In his memory, we re-broadcast our 2015 interview with him.
    Author:

    (EDITOR’S NOTE: To listen to the Dan Reeves interview, click on the following link: Dan Reeves Interview by Talk of Fame Network (soundcloud.com)

    For the second time in a week, the NFL has lost a legendary figure.

    This time it’s former player and coach Dan Reeves, who died Saturday morning at the age of 77. According to a statement released by his family, Reeves passed away at his home in Atlanta from complications related to a prolonged illness.

    Reeves’ death follows the passing of Hall-of-Fame coach and broadcaster John Madden, who died Tuesday at 85.

    Reeves spent 38 years in the NFL, including eight as a player with the Dallas Cowboys and 23 as head coach of the Denver Broncos, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons. He participated in nine Super Bowls, was a two-time Super Bowl champion, two-time NFL Coach of the Year and member of the Broncos’ Ring of Honor.

    He’s also been a candidate the past three years for the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame’s coaches’ category and in 2017 was named to the Pro Football Researchers Association’s Hall of Very Good.

    In memory of Dan Reeves, we re-broadcast a 2015 Talk of Fame Network broadcast we had with Reeves. To listen to it, just click on the following link: Dan Reeves Interview by Talk of Fame Network (soundcloud.com)

    Remembering Dan Reeves: The 2015 Interview With Talk of Fame Network

