Remembering Dan Reeves: The 2015 Interview with Talk of Fame Network

For the second time in a week, the NFL has lost a legendary figure.

This time it’s former player and coach Dan Reeves, who died Saturday morning at the age of 77. According to a statement released by his family, Reeves passed away at his home in Atlanta from complications related to a prolonged illness.

Reeves’ death follows the passing of Hall-of-Fame coach and broadcaster John Madden, who died Tuesday at 85.

Reeves spent 38 years in the NFL, including eight as a player with the Dallas Cowboys and 23 as head coach of the Denver Broncos, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons. He participated in nine Super Bowls, was a two-time Super Bowl champion, two-time NFL Coach of the Year and member of the Broncos’ Ring of Honor.

He’s also been a candidate the past three years for the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame’s coaches’ category and in 2017 was named to the Pro Football Researchers Association’s Hall of Very Good.

