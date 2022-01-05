What Is Dan Reeves' Legacy? It Might Surprise You, Says Former Broncos' Exec

(EDITOR'S NOTE: To listen to the Jim Saccomano interview, click on the following link: Ep 89: Remembering Dan Reeves w/ Jim Saccomano | Spreaker).

Eight NFL head coaches took their teams to four or more Super Bowls, and, with the exception of Bill Belichick, all but one are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. So who’s the outlier?

Dan Reeves, that’s who.

Reeves, who passed away last weekend at the age of 77, had an extraordinary 38-year career in the NFL, first, as a star running back with the Dallas Cowboys (1965-72); then, as a successful head coach with the Denver Broncos, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons.

He won nearly 200 regular-season games. He was 11-9 in the playoffs. He made nine Super Bowl appearances as a player, assistant and head coach. And he was a two-time NFL Coach of the Year.

So what’s his legacy? Super Bowls? Victories? Signature plays like his 50-yard TD pass in the “Ice Bowl?” We asked one of Reeves’ closest friends, former Denver vice president of public relations Jim Saccomano, on this week’s “Eye Test for Two” podcast (fullpresscoverage.com), and his answer was succinct.

None of the above.

“I’ll tell you what he would want his legacy to be,” he said. “His family.

“We’re all familiar with the fact that coaches stay Mondays, Tuesdays, even Wednesdays ‘til 11, 12, even 1 a.m. to work. Dan refused to do that. If coaches wished to stay late … they could. But he wouldn’t do that. He believed in having dinner with his family, and then he’d watch video in his den at home.

“So if you were looking for Dan after 5 o’clock (at the team facility), keep looking. Because he’s not there. He’s gone.”

That’s unthinkable in today’s NFL, where coaches sometimes spend nights in their offices. But Reeves valued a balanced life, and it didn’t subtract from a coaching career that, frankly, is Hall-of-Fame worthy.

He ranks ninth in career regular-season victories with 190, 41 more than Bill Cowher (149), 70 more than Dick Vermeil (120), 93 more than Tom Flores (97) and 110 more than Jimmy Johnson (80). I mention that because since the creation of a separate coaches’ category in 2020 Cowher, Flores and Flores have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with Vermeil this year’s candidate.

Reeves has never been a finalist.

The knock on him is that he didn’t win a Super Bowl in four tries. But what about Marv Levy and Bud Grant? They were 0-4, too, yet they were enshrined. Reeves also won six division titles. Vermeil and Flores each won three; Johnson won two. Then there’s a .535 winning percentage. Vermeil’s is .524, and he’s all but a slam dunk to make it to Canton with the Class of 2022.

Bottom line: Dan Reeves produced a Hall-of-Fame resume, on and off the field.

“He also hated it when he had to spend Saturday nights for home games in a hotel, which Tom Landry insisted on,” Saccomano said, referring to Reeves’ years as a Cowboys’ player and assistant coach. “Again, this is very common; this happens all the time. The Broncos were free to be home on the night before a game.

“Now, you can imagine, with a lot of young players, sometimes they took advantage of that a little bit. But Dan was determined. He’d say, ‘I’m treating you like men, like I would want to be treated.’ They didn’t always appreciate it, but, boy, did they play for him. Did they play for Dan Reeves.“

From 1984-89, Denver was 64-30 (.681), with four division championships and three Super Bowl appearances in four years. Yet, it wasn’t that history that Saccomano remembers most. It was Reeves’ conduct as an individual, also worthy of Hall-of-Fame inclusion.

“To me,” he said, “that’s his legacy. The rest of it is a natural extension of it. I don’t think Bill Belichick’s thing is the record. I think the record is because of how Bill is.

“These are unusual people. You think: Well, anybody can be like this. Well, anybody can’t be like this. And everybody isn’t. (Dan) was something.”