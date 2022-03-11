Why Dick Vermeil Turned Down 'The Finest Job I Was Offered in My Life'

(EDITOR'S NOTE: To listen to Dick Vermeil, click on the following link: Ep 100: HOFer Dick Vermeil Joins The Show | Spreaker)

It’s not a stretch to say that, had Dick Vermeil not agreed to return to the NFL when the St. Louis Rams came calling in 1997, he wouldn’t be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Because it was in St. Louis where Vermeil solidified his legacy, taking the Rams to their first-ever Super Bowl championship.

But you knew that.

What you may not know is that long before he turned up in St. Louis he was offered what he called “the finest job I’ve ever been offered in my life.’ And he turned it down.

Why? Ah, let him explain ... which is exactly what he did when he appeared on the latest “Eye Test for Two” podcast (fullpresscoverage.com).

“I‘m not bragging when I say this,” said Vermeil, the coaching inductee for the Hall’s Class of 2022, “but 13 of the 14 years I was out of coaching, someone approached me and asked me if I was interested.

"The finest job I’ve ever been offered in my life was offered to me on the phone at Christmas time when I was out seeing my Dad, who was very sick with pancreatic cancer, there in the Napa Valley.”

It was then-Tampa Bay owner Hugh Culverhouse who made the pitch, desperate to hire Vermeil to the Bucs for the 1987 season. It was Culverhouse’s understanding that Vermeil, who quit coaching after 1982, was interested in returning to the league … and Culverhouse wanted to make sure it was with the Bucs.

“He says, ‘Coach, I’m tired of losing (the Bucs were 4-28 the previous two seasons),’ “ Vermeil recalled. “He says, ‘I have more money than I can spend in many lifetimes, and I want to win.’ And he says, ‘You can write your own contract.’

“You know, in those days they weren’t paying coaches like they pay them now. He says, ‘You can write your own contract.’ And I said, ‘Let me think about it. But I don’t think so. I just don’t feel ready yet.’ “

Vermeil had been out of the NFL since the strike-truncated 1982 season, turning to broadcasting as an analyst for CBS Sports. He was so adept at his new career, first with CBS and later with ABC, that he turned it into a 14-year career.

So he was happy, and he was secure.

But here was an opportunity to return to the game he loved at whatever price he named. At the very least, he had to think about it. And he did.

“I sat down after the phone call,” he said, “(and) my Dad was sitting in the chair, a very unhealthy man. I said, ‘Dad, that was Hugh Culverhouse, the owner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He just offered me a job where I can write my own contract.’

“My Dad, very analytical in his own way, says, ‘Dick, do you need the aggravation?’ I said, ‘No, I don’t.’ So he says, ‘Then don’t take the job.’ And I didn’t.”

Spurned by Vermeil, the Bucs hired Ray Perkins. He lasted three-and-a-half seasons and never won more than five games in any year.