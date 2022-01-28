The End of In-Person Voting for Future Hall-of-Fame Classes? Maybe Not

(EDITOR’S NOTE: To listen to the Jim Porter interview, click on the following link: https://www.spreaker.com/user/fullpresscoverage/eyetest-20220120-1115)

With the onset of COVID, the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year moved its annual board-of-selectors meeting from an in-person session the day before the Super Bowl to a virtual communication weeks in advance. Then it continued that practice last week.

Now, voters believe there’s no going back. COVID or no COVID, they see virtual voting as the new normal … and they may be right.

But they could be wrong.

In a recent interview with “The Eye Test for Two” (fullpresscoverage.com), new Hall president Jim Porter not only didn’t exclude the possibility of resuming face-to-face meetings in the future; he indicated he might favor the idea and would make that clear when he holds another call with voters soon after Super Bowl LVI.

“First of all,” Porter said, “I made a promise to you guys (voters) that I wouldn’t make decisions like that without input from all of you guys. So I’ll ask you that question here in about a month. But my own two cents on that is: I like to be in the room, I like to read the room. There are too many times where you can (be hidden from) the camera and go off camera …. For me, I prefer the in-person.”

Some voters do, too. Maybe most. But they believed that ship had sailed, partly because virtual voting spares everyone, including the Hall, costs incurred by traveling to remote locations. But logistics are easier and more flexible with Zoom calls, too, with some selectors more comfortable not having to fly to faraway places to vote.

Nevertheless, Porter’s message since he took over for David Baker last October has been to get things right, whatever it takes. So he has a Zoom call scheduled again with voters at an undetermined date following Super Bowl LVI to gain input on how the Hall can improve its voting process.

Expect in-person meetings to come up.

“It’s not an economic decision for me,” Porter said. “I am more than happy to make sure we get this process right in whatever cost it is. We have to run the Hall as a business. But we sure as heck have to do the process of selecting the right class the right way.”

In other words, all options are on the table.