In memory of Kevin Greene: His 2016 interview with the Talk of Fame Network

(Kevin Greene photographed in San Francisco during Super Bowl week, 2016, with (L-R) Ron Borges, Clark Judge and Rick Gosselin.)

Like the rest of the sports world, the Talk of Fame Network is stunned to learn of the passing of Hall-of-Fame linebacker Kevin Greene.

Greene, who appeared on Talk of Fame Network broadcasts four times, died Monday at the age of 58. No cause was announced.

Inducted into Canton in 2016, Greene produced 160 sacks in his 15-year NFL career, the third most in NFL history. He also forced 23 fumbles, had 26 fumble recoveries and five interceptions. He was aa two-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler and member of the 1990s’ all-decade team.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Kevin Greene,” said Hall-of-Fame president and CEO David Baker. “I regarded him as a personal friend and a Hall of Famer in every sense. He possessed the most can-do attitude of anyone I ever met. He was a great player. But, more than that, he was a great man.”

As is customary when the Hall loses one of its enshrinees, the flag outside its Canton headquarters will be flown at half-staff.

In memory of Greene, we make available one of his four interviews with us – this one done in 2016 shortly after he was elected to Canton. To access it, please click on the following link:

Kevin Greene to Hall voters: Be more receptive to defense, Morten - Sports Illustrated Talk Of Fame Network