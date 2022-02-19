The Remarkable Patience of Packers' LeRoy Butler as He Waited on Hall

(EDITOR’S NOTE: To listen to LeRoy Butler, click on the following link: Ep 97: Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler Joins The Show | Spreaker)

In my next life, I don’t want to have the patience of Job. I want to have the patience of LeRoy Butler.

He’s the former star safety for the Green Bay Packers who waited 16 years on Canton before he was chosen to the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame’s Class of 2022. OK, so that’s not all that unusual. But this is: For 16 years, there were no complaints, no finger pointing, no threats, no nothing.

LeRoy Butler was patient, trusting the Hall’s voters to do the right thing. And they did.

Finally.

“If you knew my background you wouldn’t be surprised,” he said on the latest “Eye Test for Two” podcast (fullpresscoverage.com).

OK, try us.

“My whole life,” he said, “I’ve basically been patient. I remember telling my Mom I wanted to play in the NFL when I was eight years old. You know, poverty … inner city … violence … crime … didn’t have air conditioning in the South … and I was a special-needs kid. Couldn’t read, and I always had to wait my time. I’m not sure why God chose me to do this.”

But He did … or the Hall’s board of 49 selectors did, making Butler one of eight members of the Class of 2022. OK, so you knew that. But did you also know he was the last first-team all-decade choice from the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s to reach Canton? True story. With the elections of tackle Jimbo Covert and Steve Atwater in 2020, Butler was the last man out.

He had a Super Bowl ring. He was a multiple All-Pro and Pro Bowler. He was first-team all-decade. He was versatile, the first defensive back to enter the 20 Sack/20 Interception Club. And he was an innovator, creating the iconic Lambeau Leap when he jumped into the Green Bay crowd on Dec. 26, 1993 in a game vs. the then-Los Angeles Raiders.

Bottom line: He had a Hall-of-Fame resume.

Yet it took him 12 years just to become a semifinalist and another 14 to become a finalist. Maybe that doesn’t seem like a long time to you, but try living in LeRoy Butler’s shoes. Trust me, you’d be frustrated. Maybe LeRoy Butler was, too, but we never knew.

“Let’s go back real quick,” he said. “The first year I was a finalist (2020), it was amazing because I got a chance to see Roger Staubach, and I loved Roger Staubach. I mean, I’d trade all my Pro Bowls just to shake his hand. So it was fun.

“The next year was in the middle of the pandemic and Mr. Baker (David Baker, former CEO and president of the Hall) called me, and he said, ‘Unfortunately …’ I cut him off. I said, ‘I’ll see you next year.’ These calls can be difficult. Guys want to get in, and I said, ‘I can wait until next year, sir. No big deal.’

“You know how they say ‘Patience is a virtue?’ Some kids don’t understand that. They want it right now. That’s no different than getting into the Hall of Fame. But every year I’d just say, ‘It will happen soon. You just got to be patient and wait.’ Because I never wanted to get overly yelling at the voters. My fans would. But I never did that. I just thought sooner or later it would happen.”

Turns out: It was sooner. Or later, depending on your time frame. In either case, Butler story has a happy ending. He’s one of two finalists in their 16th years of eligibility elected to the Class of 2022. Tackle Tony Boselli is the other.

The two were chosen when Hall voters met virtually on Jan. 18 but not notified until at least a week later when Hall-of-Famers showed up at their front doors. For Butler, that Hall-of-Famer was former Raiders’ and Packers’ star Charles Woodson, elected to Canton last year.

That was good. The wait was not. True to his character, Butler typically never let on.

“It was difficult because I didn’t know,” he said. “We even joked that Watergate leaked. This has not leaked. The biggest story. And then when the Tom Brady thing happened. But this hasn’t been leaked yet.

“This is really how I felt: I felt as if a young lady is waiting to get proposed to from some guy. She loves the guy, and they may have kids. Every year you think he‘s going to propose, and he doesn’t. OK, this is the year. And he doesn’t.

“And then when you actually give up and say, ‘I’m giving it to God. He’s never going to do it?’ The next thing you know, there’s a knock on the door, and it’s Woodson with the ring. I said, ‘Yes,’ by the way.”