What Marvin Lewis Did for Bengals That Should Never Be Forgotten

If it seems an eternity since we’ve seen the Cincinnati Bengals in a Super Bowl it's because it is. The last time they were there was 33 years ago.

No need to remind former Bengals’ coach Marvin Lewis. He’s the guy who put the Bengals back on the map in 2003 after they hit rock bottom, and you can look it up. There were 12 consecutive years (1991-2002) of non-winning football. A 55-137 record. Six last-place finishes in their division. Seven seasons where they won no more than four games in each.

I think you get the idea. They stunk.

Then Lewis arrived, returned respectability to a franchise that sorely needed it and won four division titles. He also had the Bengals in seven playoffs and won more than he lost, leaving after 2018 with a 131-122-3 record.

That’s the good news. The bad? He never won a playoff game, going 0-7 in January. Disappointing? You can't imagine. But how disappointing? We asked on this week’s “Eye Test for Two” podcast.

“You don’t set out to win playoff games,” Lewis said. “You set out to be world champions. That’s the goal. And, obviously, in order to be world champions you’ve got to win playoff games along the way.

“So, yeah, it was disappointing that we never advanced through the playoffs and have an opportunity like they have a Sunday from now. I failed to get them there.”

OK, but he brought credibility to the Bengals, something missing after Sam Wyche left as head coach following the 1991 season. In 2005, the Bengals won a division title for the first time since 1988 when they advanced to Super Bowl XXIV.

But that was it. Their playoff run ended there when quarterback Carson Palmer tore knee ligaments in their postseason opener with Pittsburgh.

Ten years later, they would meet the Steelers again … this time without injured quarterback Andy Dalton. Ahead 16-15 with little time left, the Bengals suffered one of the biggest meltdowns in club history, committing a costly fumble and two critical penalties in the last 30 seconds to lose 18-16l.

It marked the first time anyone in NFL history lost five consecutive opening-round postseason games.

Lewis would leave three years later, and while he failed to win a playoff game in 16 years there he brought something bigger to Cincinnati: He made the Bengals matter.

“Our goal,” he said when asked to name his greatest accomplishment, “was to win the Super Bowl. But I do think I left things better than maybe when I found it. And that’s all I can do.

“I’m happy for all of the players and the coaches that we had and the opportunities that they had to achieve their goals in their career. I feel good about when the city was down, down, down to give them an opportunity to come out to Paul Brown Stadium and pack that place and cheer again, like they did this year. So that’s probably the thing.

“I was fortunate to be there for that long with the Bengals, the city of Cincinnati and Mike (owner Mike Brown) and his family. You know, you have to re-invent when you’re a head coach that long in one spot …you have to re-invent a number of times. And we had to do that.

“We had to make transitions through players and schemes, and I’m happy we were able to make those transitions and come out stronger each time. It’s a job that we all know we’re not going to be in it forever, and that’s just the way coaching is.”

Lewis won’t be at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. He has a charity event to attend next weekend in Cincinnati. But he plans to watch the game and knows what to expect from his former team.

“I expect them to play their tails off,” he said. “The coaching staff has done a great job all season with these guys. These guys believe in each other … Just like when Mr. (Art) Modell got to hoist that trophy in Baltimore (following Super Bowl XXXV), I would like to see Mike Brown hoist that trophy.”