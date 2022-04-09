John McClain: Of All the Sammy Baugh Stories, This Is One I Remember Most

(EDITOR'S NOTE: To listen to John McClain, click on the following link: Ep 104: John McClain Joins The Show To Talk Retirement and Houston Sports | Spreaker)

There is so much to admire about former Houston Chronicle columnist John McClain. It’s just hard to know where to start.

First of all, I said former Houston Chronicle columnist. That’s because John retired last week after 47 years with the paper and was honored by the city of Houston (see photo) when mayor Sylvester Turner declared April 5 “John McClain Day”… and I can guess what you’re already thinking: How many football writers had a city of 2.3 million name a day for them?

Answer: Zilch.

But John McClain is unlike other football writers. He's a treasure, with nearly as many accolades and awards as some reporters have by-lines. He’s a Pro Football Hall-of-Fame voter. He’s a member of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, as well as the Baylor University Hall of Fame. He was just the third media choice named as a Gridiron Legend of Texas when named in 2015. He’s a past president of the Pro Football Writers Association. He’s a winner of the Bill Nunn Award (formerly the McCann award), with his name on the wall of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He’s a radio personality, with 10 weekly shows in six cities. He acted in eight movies, including “The Longest Yard” and "Secretariat." And he’s been a mentor to countless young writers and reporters looking for guidance.

More than anything, though, John McClain is a raconteur … with some of the best stories, anecdotes, zingers, you name it, to cross the sports pages. So we asked him which interview he remembers most, and he had no trouble remembering

“The best one of all,” he said on the latest “Eye Test for Two” podcast (fullpressradio), “was 1998 after Don Hutson had died, the great Packers’ receiver. (It was) with ‘Slingin’ Sammy Baugh, the last survivor of the 1963 original Class of the Hall of Fame.”

McClain had a friend who was close to Baugh and who joined him for a game of dominoes whenever he ventured out to Sammy’s Texas ranch. So McClain asked if he could arrange an interview with the Hall-of-Fame quarterback, told him the Chronicle would pay his way to join McClain and – Pesto! Just like that … the two flew to Lubbock and drove a couple of hours to Baugh’s ranch at the base of the Double Mountains.

That’s where they met Baugh, who invited them inside to play dominoes. And that’s where the stories began.

“Including stories of the (Washington) Redskins,” said McClain, “and what it was like when he played with no facemask and a little leather helmet … a rule that blew me away: That you could hit a quarterback until the whistle blew. So, as soon as he’d throw a short pass the linemen would chase him all over the backfield, until the whistle blew. And if he had a receiver weaving in and out, they were chasing him.

“Sam was 6-2 and 210 when he played, and that was big. He told me one time they were playing he kept hearing the P.A. guy calling people’s names. And they could see the stadium start to empty out. And then when they got in the dressing room they were told that they were calling out officers because Pearl Harbor had been bombed, and they didn’t want the players to know because they’d be distracted.”

Then McClain raised the bar … though not with another football story; with one from Baugh’s past as a baseball player.

You heard me: Baseball. A star athlete at Texas Christian University, Baugh was such an accomplished quarterback that he finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy balloting in 1936. But he played baseball, too. In fact, it was as a third baseman for the Horned Frogs that he earned the nickname “Slingin Sammy.”

After college, he was signed to a minor-league contract by the St. Louis Cardinals, converted to shortstop and elevated to Rochester, the Cards’ top minor-league affiliate. But there he sat behind Marty Marion, played sparingly and was so disenchanted he quit the sport for football.

But before he left, he witnessed something ... or someone ... he would never forget.

“He said there was a right fielder that played for another team who was 17,” McClain recalled, “and he said, ‘That son of a b***h, everybody hated. Everybody wanted to kick his ass because of the way he acted.

“He would turn his back to the hitter when we were hitting and dare us to hit the ball. And he would put his glove in his back pocket. He would sit. He would do jumping jacks. He would just dare us to hit it to him. But when we did, he caught it every time.

“And he hit home runs, line drives that you could hang clothes on. When I was playing short, I’d see him hit a home run, and I could hear the plank coming out of the fence before I was able to turn my head.’

“So, he told the opposing manager, ‘Why do you let him do that?’ He says, ‘Because the big team says he’s going to make them a lot of money and to leave him alone.’ “

Then McClain paused, stopping Baugh to pose the obvious question.

“I said, ‘Did that guy ever become anything?’ He said, ‘Well, you tell me. That was Ted Williams.’ ” Never heard anything like that.”