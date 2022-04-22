Dave McGinnis: Why The Pat Tillman Legacy 'Is Always Going to Live On'

(EDITOR’S NOTE: To listen to the Dave McGinnis interview, click on the following link: https://www.spreaker.com/user/fullpresscoverage/eyetest-ep106)

It’s difficult to get to this Friday and not remember what it signifies – and, no, I’m not talking about the celebration of Earth Day. It’s the 18th anniversary of the passing of former Arizona Cardinals’ star Pat Tillman.

Then 27, Tillman was killed by friendly fire on April 22, 2004, while serving with the U.S. Army Rangers in Afghanistan.

His death reverberated through a shocked NFL community, with then-commissioner Paul Tagliabue wearing a black ribbon with Tillman’s name on it and a helmet pin with his number 40 attached as he convened the annual NFL draft two days later.

“Pat Tillman,” said Tagliabue, flanked by five Marines at Madison Square Garden, “personified the best values of Americans and the National Football League.”

Nearly two decades later, that message has not changed. Only this time it’s not Tagliabue reminding us. It’s former NFL coach Dave McGinnis, Tillman's defensive coordinator at Arizona, who sat down for the latest “The Eye Test for Two” podcast (fullpresscoverage.com) to remember the one player who changed his life.

“This is my 36th year straight in the National Football League,” said McGinnis, a former head coach who is now a radio analyst for the Tennessee Titans. “I coached for 31 years, and I was involved with a lot of really, really good human beings in those years … eight Hall of Famers.

“And the one thing that I can say without a doubt is: (Pat Tillman) had the biggest impact on my life of any player that I’ve been associated with. Because what he stood for … and what he was … was so unique. He was such an interesting, interesting human being. But at the core of it: He was a guy that would just embody honesty and integrity and dignity.”

McGinnis offered one example, recalling what happened after Arizona made Tillman – the 1997 Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year at Arizona State University and the Sun Devils’ MVP that season – their seventh-round pick in the 1998 NFL draft. It was only three days afterward, he said, when his assistant said that Tillman was in the lobby and wanted to see McGinnis, then the Cards’ defensive coordinator.

So he did.

“He came in,” said McGinnis, “and he had his flip flops on … and his shorts … and his hair was really long. He was a typical California dude. And he came in and pulled his chair right up next to mine and looked me right in the eye and said, ‘Coach, I know why you drafted me. I’m a local kid you think will bring some more people in the stands … and you think I can come in here and play special teams for you.’ He looked me right in the eye and said, ‘If you’ll just spend some damn time with me, I’ll be your starting safety.”

“That’s exactly what I intend to do,” McGinnis told him.

Tillman started 10 of 16 games his rookie season.

That was 25 years ago. Today, Pat Tillman is not forgotten. Not by McGinnis. Not by Cardinals’ fans. Not by NFL fans. Not by the U.S. military. And, certainly, not by the people of Tempe, Ariz., where the Pat Tillman Foundation holds its annual “Pat’s Run,” a 4.2-mile course (in honor of Tillman’s number 42 at ASU) on Saturday, April 23, in person for the first time in three years. Because of the COVID pandemic it was run virtually the last two.

“His legacy,” McGinnis said of Tillman, “is still alive with the Pat Tillman Foundation at Arizona State University. It has done such a tremendous job of helping children of veterans. It’s a marvelous, marvelous foundation.

"That’s his legacy. His legacy is always going to live on in that. And it’s going to live on in us who really knew him ... You don’t have to dig very deep with anybody who really knew him to get the same sense that you’re hearing from me. Everything you ever hear from those who were close to Pat Tillman … it will come from the heart. Because that’s how he related to everybody.”