Message Behind Hall's Jump to Three Senior Finalists: 'Just Do the Right Thing'

In seven months as president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Jim Porter has introduced a raft of welcome … and, frankly, overdue … changes.

He brought back the Hall’s former executive director and historian, Joe Horrigan. He had Hall of Famers deliver The Knock to the Class of 2022. He led the drive to increase the number of senior finalists per year, with last week’s announcement that the number will move from one to three for the next three voting cycles (2023-25).

And he’s not finished.

In his latest appearance on the “Eye Test for Two” podcast (fullpresscoverage.com), Porter’s third since taking over, he said he’s not opposed to naming three senior finalists for more than three years … mentioning a possibility of six. That would require consultation with the Hall’s board of 49 selectors, then its Board of Trustees, before a vote to extend the current by-laws for seniors (defined as more than 25 years from retirement) another three voting cycles is taken.

Porter doesn’t rule anything out.

“I want to just do the right thing,” he said. “Let’s get it right.”

That has been his mantra since taking over, and so far, so good. He’s made numerous changes to the voting procedures, starting with consulting his 49 voters on the senior issue – first by virtual meetings, then via a survey sent by e-mail. When he gathered what he needed, he acted on their recommendations, including a merger of coach and contributor categories into one for the next three years and increasing sub-committee members from nine to 12.

Then he approached the Hall’s Board of Trustees, and the proposals passed.

The major move forward was the increase in senior finalists, a jump that voters sought for years. The reason: There are far more Hall-of-Fame worthy seniors waiting on Canton than there are coaches and contributors combined – with our Rick Gosselin naming 58 all-decade players not enshrined, including 53 never discussed as finalists.

That resonated with Porter, and he decided to seek a change.

“It’s subjective as far as who goes into the Hall of Fame,” he said. “I get that. But, at the same time, you want to give everybody the opportunity … everybody in the conversation. What really struck me is when you guys said to me that a lot of these folks on this list of 90 to 100 seniors haven’t even been discussed. That’s the part that stuck in my head the most … I want to just do the right thing.”

And so he has.

Response was immediate, with voters, fans and seniors applauding the Hall for its action. But let’s be honest: It wouldn’t have happened were Porter not in charge and voters not heard.

“As far as listening to the selectors,” he said, “I’ve actually heard that maybe a dozen times from different selectors. And, quite honestly, it blows my mind when I hear that.

“We have 49 of the best writers and broadcasters in the country at our disposal to help us get this right. And the fact that I’m being thanked for listening to them seems a little odd to me to be honest with you. I appreciate all the knowledge that 49 selectors bring.”

The Hall’s announcement last week was the most visible proof. When Porter first learned of a surfeit of seniors waiting on Canton, he vowed to look into it. Then, after hearing from voters, he helped make history, with the next three classes the first to include a possible nine seniors. Aside from the Centennial Class of 2020, a group of 10 seniors to commemorate the NFL’s 100th anniversary, there haven’t been more than two per year since 1970.

But here’s what makes the move so intriguing: When surveys were mailed to selectors, an increase to three was not one of the options. Three of the four choices included two. The fourth was one. Then there was an additional item that asked the respondent for “another scenario not listed.”

Yet when Porter approached the Board of Trustees, he proposed three.

“The biggest part for me,” he said, “is this: That 12 guys every year have to be discussed by this new process. We did it for three years. It seems to me (that) we might need six, I don’t know, to get through the list. But we’ll start with three, then gauge it from there to see how it’s working.”

As with the modern-era candidates (defined as 25 or fewer years from retirement), there will be transparency. When the preliminary list of candidates is compiled, it will be revealed to voters. The same goes for reductions to 25 and 12. At that point, each of the 12 semifinalists will be presented to the seniors' sub-committee. The first cut will be to six, then to three finalists. They will then be presented to the Hall’s board of 49 selectors, along with the modern-era finalists.

That didn’t happen before. It will now. Hallelujah.