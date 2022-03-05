Historian: How Pre-'63 Seniors Could Help Hall Celebrate 60th Anniversary

(EDITOR'S NOTE: To listen to John Turney, click on the following link: Ep 99: HOF Senior Pool and Early Look At 2023 Class With John Turney | Spreaker)

Like the Hall’s board of selectors, NFL historian John Turney of Pro Football Journal supports the expansion of senior finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

At the moment, there is one per year through 2024. However, a majority of the board’s 49 voters last month told Hall president Jim Porter they’d like that changed – with an increase to two per annum suggested – and Porter seemed receptive. In fact, he said he would take that message to Canton’s board of directors, hoping it could implement the change as soon as 2023.

That’s encouraging to Turney.

But he went one step farther, proposing an idea that bears discussion -- and that coincides with the Hall’s Class of 2023. The Pro Football Hall of Fame was founded in 1963, so next year marks its 60th anniversary. Then, asked Turney, why not make that a 60th anniversary a celebration of the Hall’s first year?

How? Expand the list of senior finalists to more than one or two and make it available only to the best and brightest players – “super seniors,” Turney called them – who played their entire careers prior to 1963?

“Then,” Turney said on the latest “Eye Test for Two” podcast (fullpressradio.com), “we could get four, five, six or eight … whatever they want to decide … of the very most qualified of players that were passed over -- guys who weren’t just one time All-NFL or two-time; guys that were four, five or six-time All-NFL players that are just very clear choices.”

Now, let’s be honest: Because the Hall inducted 10 seniors for the Centennial Class of 2020, I doubt it's interested in another mass induction. But, at the very least, the idea deserves consideration.

When the Centennial Class was formed, there was an assumption that it would tilt heavily toward pre-1963 candidates left behind. That didn’t happen. Of the 10 seniors elected to the Centennial Class, only four played their entire careers prior to 1963.

And that’s not enough, Turney said.

So who else deserves consideration? Turney cited a Pro Football Researchers Association poll that asked that very question, and four runaway choices emerged. They are:

-- Former Green Bay end LaVern Dilweg. A three-time NFL champion and consensus All-Pro five straight seasons, Dilweg is one of only two members of the 1920s’ all-decade team not elected to Canton (Hunk Anderson is the other). But he was also a ferocious blocker and such a reliable tackler that Hall-of-Famer Red Grange named him as “the greatest end who ever brought me down.” When he retired in 1934, Dilweg was universally considered the greatest end in NFL history. Then Don Hutson followed him to Green Bay, and that was that. Dilweg was all but forgotten by voters.

-- Former Philadelphia offensive/defensive lineman Al Wistert. In nine NFL seasons, he was an eight-time All-Pro, two-time NFL champion and all-decade choice. “You guys remember the arguments for (former Cleveland offensive lineman) Gene Hickerson,” said Turney. ‘Somebody had to be blocking for Jim Brown. Well, the same applies to Al Wistert. The NFL’s leading rusher of all time when he retired was Steve Van Buren. Well, somebody had to be blocking for him. Why hasn’t that argument applied to Al Wistert?”

-- Former Detroit offensive/defensive lineman Ox Emerson. A six-time All-Pro, NFL champion and member of the 1930s’ all-decade team, Emerson was part of the offensive line that helped produce a then-NFL team record of 2,885 yards rushing in 1936 … and that was in a 12-game season. It lasted until 1972 when the Miami Dolphins broke it in a 14-game schedule. “The Lions in the ‘30s at one point had seven or eight shutouts in a row,” said Turney. “Ox Emerson was playing both ways. He was on that defensive line, and he was also a guard on the offensive line when they rushed for (2,885) yards in a season.”

-- Former Green Bay running back/quarterback/punter Verne Lewellen. In nine seasons with the Packers, Lewellen was named to four All-Pro teams, won three NFL titles and was a member of the 1920s’ all-decade team. More than that, he was one of the greatest all-around backs for the first three decades of the NFL, once led the league in interceptions and was one of its two best punters. Hall-of-Famer Sammy Baugh was the other. When I consulted Packers’ historian and former Hall-of-Fame voter Cliff Christl, he told me Lewellen “is one of a handful of players who deserves to be in the discussion of greatest Packers ever.” He didn’t say greatest player not in Canton. He said greatest ever.

According to Turney, all four gained 85 percent or more of the PFRA vote, with Dilweg included on every ballot. All four were also included among the 20 finalists named as Centennial Class senior finalists.

None were chosen, but, as is readily apparent, all are Hall-of-Fame worthy. If, in fact, the Hall were to celebrate its 60th anniversary with an expanded senior class, they would be at the top of the leader board.

“That’s the same four,” said Turney, “who were recommended (by the PFRA) six, seven or eight years ago that had one more name on it. That name was Duke Slater, and Duke Slater got in (2020). Those are the four, to me, that are just outstanding that really did get truly left behind. There are just no ifs, ands or buts about it.

“And that would just clear everything up very quickly. Then the two senior spots could be used anyway the senior committee sees fit going forward, and they wouldn’t have to worry about going back to the 1920 s and ‘30s.”

Sounds like a plan worth addressing.