Tagliabue on Art McNally's Greatest Achievement: His Answer Will Surprise You

Until this year, there was no field official enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But all that changed when Art McNally was elected to the Hall’s Class of 2022 at the age of 96.

McNally began his NFL career as a field judge and referee before becoming the NFL’s supervisor of officials in 1968. And it was there he made such an impact that Dean Blandino, a McNally protégé who would go on to become the NFL’s vice president of officiating (2013-17), said, “I don’t think anyone anywhere had a bigger impact on the way the game is played than Art McNally.”

That’s subject to opinion. But McNally’s resume is not.

During his 23-year tenure as head of the league's officiating department, he was responsible for the hiring and grading of crews. He upgraded and professionalized the quality of officiating. He added a seventh official to crews. He introduced wireless microphones to help officials explain calls. He oversaw the creation of the illegal-contact rule. And he approved the use of instant replay as an officiating tool three decades before Major League Baseball employed it.

So Art McNally was a difference maker. Nobody knew that more than Hall-of-Famer and former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue, who worked with McNally at the league office. He's the individual who, in late January, told McNally of his election to Canton when he knocked on the door of his home in Yardley, Pa.

“It was very emotional,” said Tagliabue on the latest “Eye Test for Two” podcast (fullpresscoverage.com). “He was a person who had no ego, was a great leader and a person of great integrity. He meant so much to the game … and to the league … and to the men who worked on the field. It was really a privilege.”

McNally was enormously respected throughout the league, both at the club and league-office levels. But his election was celebrated most where you might expect – by game officials, who waited decades to be recognized by Canton. Well, now they have, and when you look at McNally’s list of achievements, it’s a wonder it took so long.

So which one, we asked Tagliabue, is the most noteworthy?

“This may sound funny,” he said, “and it’s not intended to be facetious, but one of his greatest achievements was working with the competition committee. That was not a group of shrinking violets in the ‘70s and the 80s. It was Tex Schramm. It was Paul Brown. It was Don Shula. Very demanding and very analytical about the game.

“I used to go to those meetings, sometimes at (former NFL commissioner) Pete Rozelle’s request, and was amazed at what they’d get into. They could discuss for three or four hours ... or a day ... the difference between a 42-second clock and a 45-second clock … and not if a few seconds would make a difference. But when they completed their analysis they had a lot of confidence and convictions, and sometimes they were critical of officiating.

“But Art’s ability to work with that group (was significant) ... to withstand criticism … but more importantly to be constructive and say, ‘Well, if you want to do it that way, we can do it that way. But listen to me first.’ “

And they did.

McNally commanded wide respect throughout the league, with coaches, GMs and, yes, even the competition committee. Maybe that’s because he didn’t shrink from criticism or debate. Instead, he welcomed it, inviting both sides of a conversation to be heard before a decision was made.

And then he never wavered.

“Once he got his marching orders,” said Tagliabue, “he was all in … guaranteed, we can make that work. So cooperating with that committee (was significant). Joel Bussert (the NFL’s former senior VP of player personnel and football operations) said it in 1978: That when the committee made some significant rules changes, it was a collaboration between Art, the officiating department and the competition committee that gets a lot of credit for the success.’ “