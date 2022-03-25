Tagliabue on Legalized Gambling and NFL: " I Don't Think It's Good for the Sport"

(EDITOR'S NOTE: To listen to Paul Tagliabue, click on the following link: https://www.spreaker.com/user/fullpresscoverage/eyetest-ep101)

Never has the NFL been in better financial shape than it is now, and look no farther than its quarterbacks for evidence.

Green Bay awarded Aaron Rodgers a three-year deal that averages $50 million per. Cleveland acquired DeShaun Watson for a passel of draft picks, then signed him to a $230-million contract, with all the money guaranteed. The Rams locked down Matthew Stafford with a four-year, $160-million contract extension, with all but $30 million guaranteed.

Money, apparently, is no issue for the NFL.

So what is? We reached out to Hall-of-Famer and former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue on a recent “Eye Test for Two” podcast (fullpresscoverage.com), asking him to identify the league's greatest challenge going forward.

He had no trouble answering.

“I think part of it,” he said, “judging by the success and the size of the audience, (is) that so many institutions -- let’s say, that are not totally committed to the game as the game -- are riding on the popularity of the NFL.

"Legalized gambling, which is a result of the Supreme Court decision several years ago … I don’t think it’s a good thing for the sport. I don’t think it’s a good for pro sports … or college sports … high-school sports.”

Atlanta Falcons’ wide receiver Calvin Ridley might agree. He was suspended for the entire 2022 season for violating the league’s gambling policy, with the NFL saying he bet on games in 2021 during a five-day stretch in late November.

Basically, then, he was suspended for a practice the NFL once shunned but now embraces through something like DraftKings, its official sports betting partner.

Something seems amiss there, and no need to remind Tagliabue. Not only was he commissioner when the league opposed putting a franchise in Las Vegas; he played on a Georgetown University basketball team that in 1961 played NYU when three of the opposing players admitted to shaving points.

“So I’ve been there when that happened,” he said. “I’m not saying it’s going to happen again. But I remember (former star basketball player and U.S. senator) Bill Bradley testifying when Congress passed that law in 1991 that separates gambling from sports.

'Bill Bradley said, ‘There are two games: ‘My game and their game … and never the two should meet.’ I think the two have met in a way that is not good for the game … and I don’t think it’s good for the country.

“So I think that’s a challenge. The popularity creates challenges that go way beyond the game and create controversy when you try to deal with them.

“I think what’s going on with college sports today is a similar situation, as a result of the Supreme Court decision with the (inaudible) issues, and the collectives and all the money that’s being put up by people to … quote … pay for licenses when it’s becoming a form of signing bonuses for kids coming out of high schools and going to colleges.

"Recruiting shouldn’t be about signing bonuses; it should be about the sport at a particular school … and about an education. All the incentives now are commercial, and nobody even talks about education even though the people are playing for colleges and universities.”

But he didn’t stop there, calling them “two of the big challenges.” And the third?

“Social media,” Tagliabue said, “is another big challenge. Giving every fan access to a platform is a big challenge for the whole country and indeed for the whole world, as well as the NFL and sports.”