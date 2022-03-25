Skip to main content
Tagliabue on Legalized Gambling and NFL: " I Don't Think It's Good for the Sport"

Tagliabue on Legalized Gambling and NFL: " I Don't Think It's Good for the Sport"

The league's greatest challenge going forward? Former commissioner Paul Tagliabue had no trouble answering.

The league's greatest challenge going forward? Former commissioner Paul Tagliabue had no trouble answering.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: To listen to Paul Tagliabue, click on the following link: https://www.spreaker.com/user/fullpresscoverage/eyetest-ep101)

Never has the NFL been in better financial shape than it is now, and look no farther than its quarterbacks for evidence.

Green Bay awarded Aaron Rodgers a three-year deal that averages $50 million per. Cleveland acquired DeShaun Watson for a passel of draft picks, then signed him to a $230-million contract, with all the money guaranteed. The Rams locked down Matthew Stafford with a four-year, $160-million contract extension, with all but $30 million guaranteed.

Money, apparently, is no issue for the NFL.

So what is? We reached out to Hall-of-Famer and former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue on a recent “Eye Test for Two” podcast (fullpresscoverage.com), asking him to identify the league's greatest challenge going forward.

He had no trouble answering.

“I think part of it,” he said, “judging by the success and the size of the audience, (is) that so many institutions -- let’s say, that are not totally committed to the game as the game -- are riding on the popularity of the NFL.

"Legalized gambling, which is a result of the Supreme Court decision several years ago … I don’t think it’s a good thing for the sport. I don’t think it’s a good for pro sports … or college sports … high-school sports.”

Atlanta Falcons’ wide receiver Calvin Ridley might agree. He was suspended for the entire 2022 season for violating the league’s gambling policy, with the  NFL saying he bet on games in 2021 during a five-day stretch in late November.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Basically, then, he was suspended for a practice the NFL once shunned but now embraces through something like DraftKings, its official sports betting partner.

Something seems amiss there, and no need to remind Tagliabue. Not only was he commissioner when the league opposed putting a franchise in Las Vegas; he played on a Georgetown University basketball team that in 1961 played NYU when three of the opposing players admitted to shaving points.

“So I’ve been there when that happened,” he said. “I’m not saying it’s going to happen again. But I remember (former star basketball player and U.S. senator) Bill Bradley testifying when Congress passed that law in 1991 that separates gambling from sports.

'Bill Bradley said, ‘There are two games: ‘My game and their game … and never the two should meet.’ I think the two have met in a way that is not good for the game … and I don’t think it’s good for the country.

“So I think that’s a challenge. The popularity creates challenges that go way beyond the game and create controversy when you try to deal with them.

“I think what’s going on with college sports today is a similar situation, as a result of the Supreme Court decision with the (inaudible) issues, and the collectives and all the money that’s being put up by people to … quote … pay for licenses when it’s becoming a form of signing bonuses for kids coming out of high schools and going to colleges.

"Recruiting shouldn’t be about signing bonuses; it should be about the sport at a particular school … and about an education. All the incentives now are commercial, and nobody even talks about education even though the people are playing for colleges and universities.”

But he didn’t stop there, calling them “two of the big challenges.” And the third?

“Social media,” Tagliabue said, “is another big challenge. Giving every fan access to a platform is a big challenge for the whole country and indeed for the whole world, as well as the NFL and sports.”

GarzaDanny1
nfl

The HBCU was shut out of the 2021 NFL draft. Prairie View center Danny Garza hopes to end that drought in 2022

By Rick GosselinMar 23, 2022
mattryan
nfl

Browns Wanted "an Adult" at Quarterback; Colts Are the Team That Got One

By Ron BorgesMar 21, 2022
jimtyrer
nfl

Historian: With Hall Looking to More Seniors, Here Are My Top 5 AFL Picks

By Clark JudgeMar 19, 2022
paultagliabue2
hof-interviews

Tagliabue on Art McNally's Greatest Achievement: His Answer Will Surprise You

By Clark JudgeMar 18, 2022
Harris43
nfl

Sam Roberts Hopes to Parlay Cliff Harris Award Into an NFL Career

By Rick GosselinMar 16, 2022
Bruce-Arians-Tom-Brady
nfl

In Stare Down with Bucs, Brady Blinked First

By Ron BorgesMar 14, 2022
tombrady26
nfl

The Risky Game Tom Brady Will Play: Trying to Cheat Age and History Again

By Clark JudgeMar 14, 2022
hall2021-7
nfl

Historian: Re-examining Pro Football Hall-of-Fame's 1920s' all-decade team

By Clark JudgeMar 13, 2022