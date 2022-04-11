Historian: This Is How I'd Choose the Hall's All-Decade Team for the 1930s

(Ken Crippen is the founder and lead instructor at the Football Learning Academy (https://www.football-learning-academy.com), an online school teaching pro football history (Launching June 2022). Previously, he was in a leadership position as assistant executive director, executive director or president of the Professional Football Researchers Association for 15 years. He is an award-winning author with several books and numerous articles to his credit.)

By Ken Crippen

In 1969, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee picked all-decade teams to mark the 50th anniversary of the league. Previously, I examined the all-decade team of the 1920s:

Historian: Re-examining Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 1920s all-decade team

In this article, I will re-examine the all-decade team of the 1930s. As with the 1920s’ all-decade team, there were good choices and a few that left us scratching our heads. First, a look at the official team.

The Official Pro Football Hall of Fame All-Decade Team of the 1930s

END

Bill Hewitt: One of the best ends of the 1930s, Hewitt was a better blocker than receiver and was very good as an interior blocker. He excelled on defense and was extremely quick off the ball. He was the first player to receive first team All-NFL nods for two different teams (Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles).

Don Hutson: There’s no question that Hutson was the best end of the 1930s and is one of the best receivers of all time (alongside Jerry Rice). When he retired, he held 18 different receiving records, several lasting decades.

Wayne Millner: A stronger offensive than a defensive player, Millner had good hands and could run after the catch. His offensive blocking was also outstanding, as he was able to get in front of blocks and into position quickly. He played a large role in Washington beating the Chicago Bears for the 1937 NFL championship, with his two touchdown catches of 55 and 78 yards. Millner had 160 yards receiving on nine catches in that game.

Gaynell Tinsley: He only played two years in the 1930s and three overall in his career. In his rookie season, he led the league in receiving yards, receiving yards-per-reception and receiving yards-per-game. He also had the longest reception that year, a 97-yard toss from Pat Coffee. The following year, he beat that mark by one yard on a throw from Doug Russell. He also led the league in receptions that year with 41.

TACKLE

George Christensen: An excellent tackle who played 93 games with the Portsmouth Spartans/Detroit Lions. During his tenure, the Lions excelled on defense and won the NFL championship in 1935. They were also impressive on offense, leading the league in rushing from 1936 through 1938. He was quick for his size and used that to his advantage.

Frank Cope: An excellent tackle, but he only played two years in the 1930s, with his abilities improving as he went into the 1940s.

Glen “Turk” Edwards: He was excellent on both offense and defense. A perennial All-Pro that had a freak career-ending injury on a coin toss in 1940. He injured his knee when his cleat caught in the turf as he was turning to go back to his sideline. He did not play again.

Bill Lee: A sold performer as a lineman, he helped the Green Bay Packers win the 1939 NFL championship.

Joe Stydahar: He earned multiple first-team All-Pro nods during the 1930s. He was better on offense than defense and was quick for his size. The Chicago Bears won three NFL championships while he was with the team.

GUARD

Grover “Ox” Emerson: A dominant guard in the 1930s, he earned six consecutive first-team All-Pro nominations (out of eight years) – the same number of first-team All-Pros as Hall-of-Famers Barry Sanders, Lou Creekmur, “Dutch” Clark, and Jack Christensen. He helped the Detroit Lions’ defense to an astonishing 59 points allowed in 13 games in 1934, including seven straight shutouts to start the season. They won the NFL championship the following year.

Dan Fortmann: He earned first- or second-team All-Pro honors all eight seasons of his career. Known for his offensive blocking, he also had a reputation as a solid tackler on defense. He was named to the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team in 2019.

Charles “Buckets” Goldenberg: Goldenberg played both guard and halfback in the NFL, a position (halfback) he played in high school. After only three seasons carrying the ball, he moved to a blocking back position, then guard. He was inducted into the Green Bay Packers’ Hall of Fame in 1969.

Russ Letlow: He played in the All-Star game in 1939 (against the New York Giants), earned several All-Pro nods and helped the Green Bay Packers to NFL championships in 1936 and 1939. Letlow was inducted into the Green Bay Packers’ Hall of Fame in 1972.

CENTER

Mel Hein: Considered one of the greatest centers of all time, Hein was also excellent on defense. He was part of the inaugural class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was named to the NFL’s 50th, 75th and 100th Anniversary Teams.

George Svendsen: He played well on both offense and defense. On defense, when he was not a lineman, he was used as a linebacker. According to historian Cliff Christl, Svendsen unofficially had five interceptions in 1936. He only played three years during the 1930s.

QUARTERBACK

Earl “Dutch” Clark: He was top ten in the league for three years in passes completed, passes attempted, passing yards, passing touchdowns, and passing yards-per-game. Arguments could be made that he was a better runner than passer and should be listed in the halfback category, not quarterback.

Arnie Herber: One of the best passers of the 1930s. He led the league three times in the 1930s in the following categories: completions, attempts, completion percentage, passing yards, and passing touchdowns. In the 1930s alone (1932-39), his stats were 372 completions, 920 attempts, 6,189 yards, and 60 touchdowns.

Cecil Isbell: Isbell only spent two seasons in the NFL in the 1930s and five total years in the league. He excelled in all phases of the game, but it is questionable why he made the team.

HALFBACK

Cliff Battles: The first known player to rush for over 200 yards in a game, he ran for 215 yards on 16 carries vs. the New York Giants on Oct. 8, 1933. In his rookie season, he led the league in rushing attempts (148), rushing yards (576) and rushing yards-per-game (72.0). He accomplished the same feat in 1937 with 216 rushes for 874 yards (87.4 rushing yards-per-game) and five touchdowns.

Johnny “Blood” McNally: McNally was part of the inaugural class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1963. He was quick and known as an excellent receiver. While with the team, the Packers won four championships, including three consecutive championships.

Beattie Feathers: He is most widely known as the first person to break 1,000 yards rushing in a single season. That was 1934 when he ran for 1,004. The following six seasons, he had 259 rushing attempts for 976 yards and eight touchdowns.

Alphonse “Tuffy” Leemans: Leemans was drafted by the New York Giants in the second round of the 1936 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, he led the league in rushing attempts (206), rushing yards (830) and rushing yards-per-game (69.2). In the 1930s alone, he was top five in rushing attempts four times and top five in rushing yards twice.

Ken Strong: Strong was an excellent all-around player and led the league in scoring in 1933 with 64 points. His ability in all areas is what has him on this list.

FULLBACK

Clarke Hinkle: As good on defense as he was on offense. At the time of his retirement, he had the record for most yards rushing at 3,860. Of course, statistics earlier than 1932 are sketchy at best.

Bronko Nagurski: A great all-around player and was considered one of the toughest players of his day. Not only could he run with the ball, but his blocking abilities allowed him to play offensive tackle for short stints.

Ken Crippen’s All-Decade Team of the 1930s

1 / 1

As with the previous article, I will only consider players who played at least four years in the 1930s. I will also create a first-team and second-team listing. Finally, I will distribute players based on their playing positions. For example, instead of just having tackles, I will have a left tackle and right tackle. The only deviation is with the halfback position, which will be explained later.

END

There are a few issues with the official list when it comes to ends. First, it is primarily with left ends. Hewitt did play right end in 1932 but switched to primarily left end afterward. Also, the inclusion of Wayne Millner diminishes the list. He was not one of the best ends of the decade. Finally, Tinsley was excellent but only played two years in the 1930s.

That leaves just Hewitt and Hutson. There is no question that both belong as the best ends of the decade, but both played left end with Hutson the better of the two. Therefore, Hutson makes first team and Hewitt makes second team for left end.

Now, two right ends need to be added to the list. There are several names that come up for consideration: Ray Flaherty, Bill Karr, Harry Ebding, Charley Malone, Bill Smith, Tom Nash, and Milt Gantenbein.

Personally, I have Nash and Malone as the lowest of the listed names. But Malone played both sides of the line, which narrows the time at right end. Both were good players but on a lower tier to the others listed. Ebding was slightly better, but I would have the top four names as Flaherty, Karr, Smith, and Gantenbein.

Flaherty was a solid performer in the early part of the decade (as well as the late 1920s). Was he inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame based on his play? No. Voters combined his play with his coaching career. As a two-time NFL champion with an overall .684 winning percentage and only two losing seasons, his coaching career put him over the top. He went 1-3 with the 1948 New York Yankees of the All-America Football Conference (AAFC) before he was let go. But he took the team to the championship game in 1946 and 1947 where it was beaten by the Cleveland Browns twice. He then went 4-8 with the Chicago Hornets of the AAFC. However, in the NFL, he was 54-21-3 for a .720 winning percentage.

His coaching did not weigh into my decision, as I strictly focused on play on the field.

Karr was slightly below Flaherty as an end. He spent all six of his seasons with the Chicago Bears, earning multiple All-Pro nominations, including consensus All-Pro in 1935. Smith and Gantenbein are slightly below the pair of Flaherty and Karr. However, they deserve to be mentioned in this list. Smith also played both sides of the line, reducing his time at right end.

Do I believe that Flaherty is better than Hewitt? No. But the challenge I set out for myself is to pick the first-and second-best players for the position they played (left end versus right end) and not for the position in general (ends).

TACKLE

This list has a combination of left and right tackles. Christensen and Lee were right tackles, and the remaining three played on the left side of the line.

Starting on the left, Cope is not in the top two. He was better in the 1940s and only played two years in the 1930s. Stydahar was the best left tackle, followed by Edwards. However, since we are focusing on the 1930s and not their careers, I would put Edwards first, then Stydahar because he only played four years in the 1930s. They were excellent years, but Edwards was no slouch.

Other names to look at in the 1930s at left tackle are Bruiser Kinard and Ed Widseth, but neither played the requisite four years in the decade. You could also look at Cal Hubbard. He did play for at least four years in the 1930s, but I have him slightly behind Stydahar and Edwards.

For right tackle, the Hall of Fame list includes George Christensen and Bill Lee. Christensen is an easy choice, and I have him on my list of people who should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

I considered George Musso for the right tackle spot, but he switched to guard in 1937, so he only played four years at the right tackle position. Musso is ahead of Lee in my opinion, but both are slightly behind Bill Owen, who was the brother of legendary New York Giants coach Steve Owen. Bill Owen played for various teams in the 1920s but settled in at the New York Giants starting in 1929. He played until 1936 and was steadily one of the better right tackles in the game. Owen gets the nod over Musso due to playing longer in the 1930s.

GUARD

Charles “Buckets” Goldenberg split time between left and right guard. He didn’t stay at one position long enough, nor sustain the level of excellence at either position to make my list. Letlow, while good, was not at the same level as some of the other guards.

On the left side of the line, we have Dan Fortmann, the Hall-of-Fame guard for the Chicago Bears. He makes my list. Mike Michalske, the Hall-of-Fame guard for the Green Bay Packers also makes my list. He was a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s all-decade team of the 1920s, even though he played three years in that decade. He more rightfully belongs on the all-decade team of the 1930s, and he edges Fortmann for the first team. Other players who were considered were Johnny Dell Isola of the New York Giants and Zuck Carlson of the Chicago Bears.

For the right side, there were only two players to consider: Grover “Ox” Emerson of the Portsmouth Spartans/Detroit Lions and the Brooklyn Dodgers, and Joe Kopcha who played for the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions. Emerson gets the nod over Kopcha, and Emerson belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

CENTER

There is no question that Mel Hein belongs on this list as one of the best centers of all time. The question is who is second. Svendsen was a curious choice. He was not a first- or second-best choice at the position. He also played only three seasons in the 1930s, so he would be disqualified. There are three others I would consider at this position: Nate Barragar, Frank McNally and Clare Randolph.

Barragar played for the Frankford Yellow Jackets in 1930 and 1931. He also played for the Minneapolis Red Jackets in 1930 and the Green Bay Packers from 1931-32 and 1934-35. He had several All-Pro nominations to his name and was inducted into the Green Bay Packers’ Hall of Fame.

McNally played four seasons in the NFL, all with the Chicago Cardinals. He had a few All-Pro nominations but is on a lower tier than Hein and Barragar.

Randolph had a longer career than either Barragar or McNally but did not have a sustained level of excellence as long as Barragar.

While Alex Wojciechowicz was a Hall-of-Fame center, he played only two seasons in the 1930s. He belongs on the all-decade team of the 1940s.

My choice for the second team center position is Nate Barragar.

QUARTERBACK

As with the 1920s’ all-decade team, this gets a little complicated. Since teams were playing the single wing, the quarterback was mainly a blocker, while passers were generally tailbacks. For this examination, as well as the one for the 1920s, we will look at passers and not the quarterback position specifically.

Another problem faced with quarterback comparisons of this era is that statistics were not kept until 1932. Therefore, two years are incomplete. Historians like David Neft have done an unbelievable job of re-creating statistics from that era by piecing together play-by-play accounts from newspapers, but not all games had them. To compound the problem, the play-by-play accounts are not always accurate. Yards gained were sometimes estimated.

Isbell only played two years in the 1930s, so he is disqualified from the list.

So, let’s look at Earl “Dutch” Clark, Arnie Herber and Benny Friedman. Clark was the best of the bunch throughout the bulk of the 1930s. He belongs in the top spot. The fight is really for second.

Herber was an all-around back who had a lot of success throwing and running the ball. Friedman was known for his passing abilities. However, his career in the 1930s was shorter than Herber’s. Essentially, Friedman only played four seasons, as he appeared in a single game in his fifth season in the 1930s. As a result, I would have to lean toward Herber for sustaining his excellence for a longer period in the decade.

HALFBACK

It gets even more complicated with halfbacks. The positions listed in newspaper accounts of games do not always reflect the actual positions played. To compound the issue, you would regularly see halfbacks play both the left and right side. Add to that the single-wing formation, and it gets confusing.

Therefore, I will break my rule to some degree and list the best two backs who are not primarily passers for the first team, as well as the third and fourth best on my second team. I will focus on rushing and receiving abilities. I will not focus on right versus left halfback.

Cliff Battles, Beattie Feathers, Johnny “Blood” McNally, Alphonse “Tuffy” Leemans, and Ken Strong were the top halfbacks of the 1930s, and are all listed on the official all-decade team of the 1930s. Another worthy of mention was Ernie Caddel, who played for the Portsmouth Spartans/Detroit Lions from 1933-38. Ed Danowski of the 1934-41 New York Giants comes to mind, too, but he was known more for his passing than rushing abilities.

Therefore, let’s rank Battles, McNally, Leemans, Strong, Feathers, and Caddel based strictly on rushing and receiving. Statistics are based on what is available and only account for their play during the 1930s.

Cliff Battles leads all with 4,057 yards on 877 touches (rushing and receiving). He had a 4.63 yard-per-touch average, which was not the best of the group, but he touched the ball far more than any other halfback during that time. Multiple times he led the league in rushing attempts, rushing yards and rushing yards-per-game. He was also no slouch catching the ball, with a 14.4 yards-per-reception average.

He takes the number-one spot.

Second on my list is Leemans. What he was able to accomplish in just four years in the 1930s was impressive: He led the league in rushing attempts, rushing yards and rushing yards-per-game in his rookie season. He also kept up a good pace the following three years in the league, ranking no lower than fourth in rushing attempts per year.

People will point to Feathers as someone who should be on the list. While he had a high peak, he was not able to sustain it. He led the league in rushing in 1934 but did not rank in the top ten any of the following years of the 1930s. His rushing yards-per-attempt are high at 5.2, but that is the same as Caddel … and Caddel generated more production over the same amount of time. If you add in receiving, Caddel ranks ahead of Feathers. So Caddel makes my list.

That leaves Strong and McNally for my final spot. Both are Hall of Famers. Both were excellent. Both are worthy of being on the list. McNally was the better receiver, but Strong was the better overall player. McNally was an excellent tackler and was strong on defense. Strong was a great all-around player. Regardless of who I pick, there are arguments to choose another player. However, the tough decision needs to be made as to who was better. In my opinion, it was Strong.

FULLBACK

Nagurski and Hinkle were the best fullbacks of the decade, and it’s not close. It’s a tough call as to who I would put first, but I’m going with Hinkle, which I know will be controversial. There are arguments to be made for Nagurski being first, but he played tackle for awhile, whereas Hickle played fullback his entire career. They both played approximately the same number of games in the decade (92 games for Hinkle compared to 89 for Nagurski). Nagurski was a charter member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame (Hinkle was inducted the following year), and has been on several All-Time lists, including the Sporting News’ 100 Greatest Football Players and the NFL’s 75th Anniversary All-Time team.

My opinion? Hinkle was better longer than Nagurski, albeit by a slight margin.

Someone slightly below those two was Ace Gutowsky who played for the 1932-38 Portsmouth Spartans/Detroit Lions, as well as the 1939 Brooklyn Dodgers. Jack Manders (1933-40 Chicago Bears) and Jim Musick of Boston were names to consider, too, but were on a third tier below the three names mentioned. Manders also played halfback, so he was not strictly a fullback.