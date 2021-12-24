(EDITOR’S NOTE: To listen to the Ed Podolak interview, click on the following link: (♫ 0625 TOF (iheart.com)

Shortly after it took Baltimore two overtimes to defeat Denver in the 2012 playoffs ("the Mile-High Miracle"), someone asked if it was the longest game in NFL history. I said I thought it wasn’t, suggesting the 1971 playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins might’ve been longer.

“You know,” I told a roomful of reporters, “the Ed Podolak game.”

Silence. Nobody knew what that meant.

Shame on them. Not only was it the longest game in NFL history – checking in at 82 minutes and 40 seconds – it was one of the most memorable, too, with Miami surviving the Chiefs and Podolak, thanks to a 37-yard Garo Yepremian field goal.

People who watched that game might have trouble telling you who or what won it. But they’d have no trouble recalling the name of the game’s best player. That would be Podolak, the Chiefs' star running back who amassed 350 all-purpose yards and was our guest on a December, 2016, Talk of Fame Network broadcast.

The subject? What else? That game and his performance, both of which mark their 50th anniversaries Saturday – Christmas Day.

To salute the event, we offer the interview with Podolak, who once said this was his favorite time of year for one very obvious reason: That Dec. 25, 1971 marathon.

“I never get tired talking about it,” he told the New York Times.

So he talked about it to us. To hear what he said, just click on the following link. You won’t be disappointed: ♫ Ed Podolak Interview (iheart.com)