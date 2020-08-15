(EDITOR'S NOTE: Each weekend during this offseason a guest columnist weighs in with thoughts on the NFL -- past, present or future. Today it's historian and past contributor Todd Tobias of talesfromtheamericanfootballleague.com, who explains why the Hall's latest change in its by-laws is a blow to former AFL stars.

The last two years of Pro Football Hall-of-Fame inductions have been causes of celebration for fans of the American Football League.

A true AFL player had not been inducted since Nick Buoniconti in 2001 (though Elvin Bethea, Floyd Little and Curley Culp all began their careers in the latter years of the AFL), before Johnny Robinson earned Hall-of-Fame recognition in 2019 and Winston Hill followed him in 2020. These were wonderful honors for a league long overlooked by voters, and they inspired hope that the many deserving AFL candidates might also soon be celebrated.

Sadly, those hopes were dashed last week when the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame’s board of trustees announced that the Hall would select no more than one senior, one contributor and one coach each of the next four years.

This was a crushing blow to anyone who recognizes the incredible backlog of worthy senior candidates and appreciates football history in general. But it is especially bad news to fans of the AFL, a league that historically has been ignored in Canton.

Since the first class was honored in 1963, the Pro Football Hall of Fame has stacked the deck against AFL. Consider the following:

· Beginning with the merger in 1970, the Hall’s selection committee included voters from 16 NFL cities and 10 AFL cities.

· The first AFL player wasn’t inducted into the Hall until 1978, 15 years after the inaugural class.

· Five Hall-of-Fame selection committee members from longstanding NFL cities were active voters from 1970-1990 and beyond.

· Only once in the 51 years since the merger (Class of 1987 that included Len Dawson and Don Maynard) has an induction class included more than a single player known primarily for time spent in the AFL.

· When new voters replace old members of the selection committee, the Hall does not ensure they are knowledgeable in the area of veteran players, nor attempt to educate them.

A league already underserved + new and uneducated voters + a reduction in the number of senior candidates = A death knell for the AFL

Ironically, this is in direct contrast to the image the Hall of Fame wishes to portray. The “About Us” page on the Hall’s website uses the following phrases to describe the organization and museum as valuing fairness, honor and football history:

· The most inspiring place on earth

· Chronicled within the walls of the Hall of Fame are the stories and circumstances of play that bring to life words such as courage, dedication, vision, fair play, integrity and excellence.

· The Hall strives to serve as the best historical showplace and repository for the sport of professional football.

The truth is that the Hall of Fame is falling short of these goals, as the history of professional football cannot be told without the AFL. The development and maturation of offensive strategy, the implementation of the vertical passing game, the introduction of weight training, the bump-and-run defense, the boycott of the 1965 All-Star game in recognition of civil rights, the recruiting of athletes in historically black colleges and universities, the expansion of professional football in the western United States, the Super Bowl … these are all AFL-based elements of professional football that contributed greatly to the game we see today. Yet as the league that made these contributions remains woefully underrepresented, the Pro Football Hall of Fame moves to further limit the opportunity for AFL players to be recognized.

They say that a man’s word is his bond and that his actions illustrate his character. If that is the case, then what conclusions can be drawn about an institution that professes to value inspiration, excellence and history while simultaneously taking away the opportunity to recognize the men upon whose backs their very organization was built? It is a sad state of affairs for those who truly appreciate not only the American Football League, but football history as a whole.

I hope that changes are made soon, while the handful of surviving AFL stars might still be able to enjoy an honor they have been refused for more than 50 years.