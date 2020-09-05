SI.com
Talk Of Fame Network
HomeNFL StoriesState Your CaseHOF InterviewsShow
Search

Guest columnist: If this is it for Adrian Peterson, how do we assess his legacy?

Clark Judge

(EDITOR'S NOTE: Each weekend during the offseason a guest columnist weighs in with thoughts on the NFL -- past, present or future. Today it's frequent contributor and historian John Turney of Pro Football Journal assessing the career of running back Adrian Peterson, released by Washington this week.)

A free agent at the age of 35, running back Adrian Peterson may have reached the end of his NFL career. So let’s say that it's true; that this is it. What is his legacy?

All one needed to do was watch him run with the football to know he was special. Physically he stood out, and his strength and speed were obvious on film. Nothing sublime about it.

However, we are living in a highlight generation where athletes are often judged on their best plays or amazing physical prowess, and sometimes that can obscure the true value of a player because it is only one aspect of a career.

Peterson’s career and his legacy were captured not only on film but in how often he was honored by All-Pro and MVP voters … not to mention defenders paid to stop him. His legacy was full of countless highlights but also rare in terms of statistics, honors and the number of testimonials.

Adrian Peterson was the complete package.

“I'd probably say he's the best back that I've played against,“ linebacker Clay Matthews told ESPN. “There's some very good ones in the league right now, but just overall—his body of work and what he's capable of doing, not only between the tackles but on the outside, too. He presents a problem for defenses.

Consider this: All-Pro teams are difficult for players to make, especially at offensive skill positions because there is so much emphasis on the numbers and so much competition that many running backs and even quarterbacks were All-Pro less often than many fans realize.

Adrian Peterson was a five-time All-Pro (four of those consensus-making the majority or all of the major All-Pro teams in a given season) and twice more a second-team All-Pro.

"That's definitely a guy I watched growing up,” said Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott. “Probably the best back I've seen since I've played."

In 2012 Peterson was the NFL consensus MVP and was voted to the 2010s’ all-decade Team. He also led the NFL in rushing yards three times and four times led the NFL in rushing yards per game. So, how many NFL running backs have at least three NFL rushing titles, been a four-time (or more) consensus All-Pro, won an MVP and were all-decade?

Five -- Peterson and Jim Brown, O.J. Simpson, Barry Sanders and Emmitt Smith. All but Peterson are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Peterson is one of only seven runners to gain 2,000 or more yards in a season, and his 2,097 in 2012 are second only to Hall-of-Famer Eric Dickerson’s 2,105 in 1984. 

Most fans know he’s fifth all-time in rushing yards and fourth all-time in rushing touchdowns, and those numbers alone make him a Hall of Famer. But there are 33 modern-day running backs in the Hall, and it is Peterson’s other achievements that put him among the elite of the elite.

His legacy will be as the best running back of his era and easily among the top 15 of all time. But his rank is higher, maybe much higher, when one considers his comebacks from injuries and other intangibles.

Adrian Peterson is more than a Hall of Famer. He’s among the best of the best.

Comments

NFL Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Canton's senior moments keep penalizing Bengals, Colts and Chargers

Since 1972, there have been 81 senior candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. None have been from the Colts, Chargers or Bengals.

Clark Judge

by

Rick Gosselin

Those 1,000-yard rookie wide receivers are rarities in the NFL

The Cowboys believe they have the potential for a trio of 1,000-yard wide receivers in 2020 with the arrival of rookie CeeDee Lamb. But history provides a counter argument.

Rick Gosselin

State Your Case: Dick Bass could "scoot"

Dick Bass was one of the Rams' all-time great runners. Maybe it's time someone remembered him?

Ron Borges

by

WMcCoy

Historian: Reassessing all-decade teams for Hall enshrinement

Why one NFL historian thinks all-decade teams are overrated as tools for Hall-of-Fame voters.

Clark Judge

by

Plawren2

Former Pittsburgh Steelers "super scout" Bill Nunn becomes the first scout nominated for the Hall of Fame

Bill Nunn, the man who steered Hall of Famers John Stallworth and Donnie Shell from HBCU schools the the Pittsburgh Steelers, becomes the first scout ever nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Rick Gosselin

by

Rick Gosselin

Marshall, Banks latest edition to HOF's "great abyss;" is Cornelius Bennett next?

Will Cornelius Bennett join Wilbur Marshall, Carl Banks in HOF's 'great abyss?'

Ron Borges

by

SJannetta

A founder, a referee and a builder remain in the queue for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's contributor nomination

The selection of Bill Nunn as a contributor for the HOF's Class of 2021 should open the door for other football scouts -- but the competition will remain fierce for those contributor slots from founders, owners, general managers and referees.

Rick Gosselin

by

JohnVairin

Why Canton should add Buck Shaw to its coaching candidates

Buck Shaw has a Hall-of-Fame worthy resume. Why hasn't Canton noticed?

Clark Judge

by

brian wolf

Former Cowboys WR Drew Pearson is selected as the lone senior candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021

Drew Pearson was a first-team NFL all-decade wide receiver in the 1970s but had to wait 37 years to have a chance for a bust in Canton. He was selected as the lone senior nominee for the Hall of Fame's Class of 2021.

Rick Gosselin

by

WMcCoy

Why does the Hall of Fame keep sidestepping Don Coryell?

Don Coryell has Hall-of-Fame credentials and has been a multiple finalist. But he's not in. Here's hoping he's not forgotten.

Clark Judge

by

brian wolf