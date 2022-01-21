For Jimmy Garoppolo winning isn't enough to satisfy his critics...or his team.

All he does is win and he does it a lot. Yet, it seems, no matter what Jimmy Garoppolo does for the San Francisco 49ers it is never enough.

Despite a torn ligament in the thumb of his throwing hand and a sprained throwing shoulder, Garoppolo will lead the underdog Niners onto the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field this weekend to face the top-seeded Green Bay Packers and their All-World quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The bookies don’t expect Garoppolo to win and his critics, who are legion in the Bay Area, don’t either. They may be right about that because the Packers are considered the best team in the NFC but then again the Niners were supposed to lose last weekend to the Dallas Cowboys and instead ran out to an early 16-point lead and held on for a nail-biting 23-17 victory, a victory that should have been expected if you look at the one thing Garoppolo’s critics seem to ignore.

He is, truth be told, all he does is win.

He may make it spine-tingling after throwing an ill-advised pick or he may get hurt in the midst of it but, in the end, Garoppolo is 33-14 as an NFL starter and 3-1 in the playoffs, including a 2019 Super Bowl appearance that was one overthrown ball away from a victory that would have utterly changed how the football world views him. That’s a winning percentage in games he’s started of 70.2 per cent. Add the fact that he is now 3-1 in playoff games (a 75% winning percentage) and he’s an overall 36-15, which is a winning percentage of 70.6.

To put those winning numbers in perspective, his opponent this weekend, Rodgers, was 27-20 after his first three seasons as a starter and 52-26 after five years. His winning percentage? It was 66.67 at a time comparable with Garoppolo’s years of experience. In other words, Jimmy G’s team after a comparable number of seasons has won more frequently than Rodgers’ did...not that anyone seems to notice regardless of what they say.

"Jimmy's been unbelievable this year," 49ers’ head coach Kyle Shanahan said this week, sounding more like Pinocchio than Bill Walsh. “I really think when Jimmy's been healthy and he’s played, he's playing how he always has, which is more like a top quarterback. I think people are a little unfair with him, but Jimmy, he's the same guy regardless. I mean, I've known him for five years, and he's always the same guy, and the guys really fight for him."

Those words rang hollow coming from Shanahan, who repeatedly refused to commit to Garoppolo before the season began and even well into it. When he says, “I think people are a little unfair with him,” Shanahan can start with himself, especially since even this week’s statement sounded more like he was crediting the team for winning despite Garoppolo rather than because of him.

From start to whenever it finishes, this season has been a testing one for Garoppolo. His reputation for sustaining an endless string of injuries continued and is now dogging him in the playoffs. He watched his bosses, Shanahan and John Lynch, trade a boatload of draft picks to move up to No. 3 in the draft to pick 21-year-old Trey Lance, a quarterback immediately seen as his replacement…sooner rather than later.

That, coupled with management’s lukewarm support for him, has turned this year into a trying one where Garoppolo is the starting quarterback of a playoff team that seems to always be looking for a reason to be rid of him.

Yet when Lance first got the chance to replace him he lost to the Arizona Cardinals with the same team Jimmy G was winning with and completed barely 50 per cent of his throws. So what did people say? Not thank God for Garoppolo but rather, wait until Trey’s ready.

In week 17, Lance got a second chance and looked good beating the Houston Texans. Of course, who doesn’t look good beating the Houston Texans?

Regardless, this is Garoppolo’s team for now and the truth is no other quarterback who has played for the 49ers in the time he’s been in San Francisco has been able to win even remotely consistently while he’s done it 70 per cent of the time. That is a fact not lost on him, even if few others seem to grasp it.

"It's always in the back of your mind," Garoppolo said this week about the persistent undercurrent that he is only a placeholder despite having done nothing but win whenever he was healthy and often when he wasn’t.

“It’s been in mine really this whole season. I knew what type of season it was, knew everything that was going on behind the scenes and whatnot. So it was a little different. But, at the same time, you've got to toe that line because you don't want to get too emotional in those moments. You've just got to go play football when it comes down to it, but, the human side definitely comes into play."

Indeed it must, especially when facing criticism like the latest knock on him, which is that he has thrown some nearly fatal interceptions over the last few weeks, which is true. To an extent.

In his nine wins as a starter this season, Garoppolo had only four turnovers. In his six losses, he had 11. But to be fair, which no one really has been lately, he had only eight interceptions in 13 starts this season before injuring his thumb against the Tennessee Titans. He’s thrown five in the last three games since being unable to grip the ball without pain and now without his shoulder working properly either. Is it a surprise that one doesn’t pass a football as well as one might with a swollen thumb and sore shoulder?

Apparently.

Asked this week if the thumb and shoulder were effecting his passing, Garoppolo looked at his inquisitor to be sure he wasn’t an escapee from an insane asylum before smiling and saying, “"Every throw was impacted. It's a shoulder injury. Any type of throw, you're going to feel. My body is learning to adapt to it.

“Being a quarterback, the shoulder affects every throw. It definitely had some impact. But if I'm out there, I have to still make the plays that I normally make. No excuses. This injury is what it is. We're all dealing with stuff now."

In other words, he told the truth. Sprained thumbs and shoulders don’t enhance a quarterback’s passing accuracy but despite those problems he led the Niners to a critical late-season win over the L.A. Rams and their hot-shot quarterback, Matthew Stafford and did the same against the Cowboys and their hot-shot quarterback Dak Prescott. Now it’s on to the Packers and their hot-shot quarterback, Rodgers.

The guy who has won over 70 per cent of the time he’s been a starting quarterback in the NFL doesn’t know if it will be his last game in a 49ers’ uniform or not because the $26.4 million salary he’s due next year and the $25.5 million of cap relief the Niners can get if they unload him and go with Lance in 2022 are big obstacles to overcome. Maybe bigger than the Packers because the only thing Jimmy G can be sure of is this: not even winning in Green Bay will be enough to satisfy the critics whose response to “all he does is win” seems to be “So what?”