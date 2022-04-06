NFL teams in need of a safety make annual scouting trips to the University of Texas.

No one produces safeties like Texas. The Longhorns have turned out seven All-Americas at the position: Michael Griffin, Lance Gunn, Michael Huff, Stanley Richard, Earl Thomas, Kenny Vaccaro and DeShon Elliott. Five of them became first-round NFL draft picks: Griffin, Huff, Richard, Thomas and Vaccaro.

Huff was the seventh overall pick of his draft, Richard the ninth of his, Thomas the 14th, Vaccaro the 15th and Griffin the 19th of their respective drafts. The quality safeties from Texas don’t last long on draft day. And add Bill Bradley, a third-round pick, to that list of quality safeties. Thomas has gone to six Pro Bowls with the Seahawks, Bradley three and Griffin and Quandre Diggs two apiece.

For that matter, few schools have the draft history of the Longhorns. Texas has had 45 first-round draft picks and half of those were selected in the Top 10. The Longhorns have had three players selected first overall in drafts – linebacker Tommy Nobis in 1966, fullback Earl Campbell in 1977 and defensive end Kenneth Sims in 1982. Texas has also had two players selected second overall and three more third overall.

The Longhorns only have two players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, quarterback Bobby Layne and fullback Earl Campbell. But Texas has had three NFL rushing champions – Campbell, Ricky Williams and Priest Holmes.

Here is the University of Texas all-time NFL team:

QB--Bobby Layne, Hall of Fame

HB--Ricky Williams, NFL rushing champion

FB--Earl Campbell, Hall of Fame

WR--Roy Williams, 1 Pro Bowl, 393 career catches

WR--Lam Jones, 138 career catches, 13 TDs

TE--Pete Lammons, Super Bowl champion with the Jets

OT--Jerry Sisemore, Eagles Hall of Fame

OT--Leonard Davis, 3 Pro Bowls

G--Harley Sewell, 4 Pro Bowls

G--Dan Neil, 2-time Super Bowl champion with Broncos

C--Mike Baab, 9-year NFL starter

DE--Tony Brackens, Pro Bowl, 55 career sacks

DE--Brian Orapko, 66 career sacks

DT--Casey Hampton, 2-time Super Bowl champion with Steelers

DT--Doug English, 4 Pro Bowls

OLB--Derrick Johnson, 4 Pro Bowls

MLB--Tommy Nobis, 1960s NFL all-decade team

*-OLB--Jordan Hicks, 7-year starter, 3 100-tackle seasons

CB--Bobby Dillon, 4 Pro Bowls, 52 INTs in eight seasons

CB--Jerry Gray, 4 Pro Bowls

*-S--Earl Thomas, 7 Pro Bowls

S--Michael Griffin, 2 Pro Bowls

*-K--Justin Tucker, NFL-record 91.1 percent accuracy on FGs

P—Michael Dickson, Pro Bowl, 47.4 career average

KR--Eric Metcalf, TDs on 10 career punts, 2 kickoffs

ST—Britt Hager, all-time leading tackler at Texas

*--Still active