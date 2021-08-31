History in the Making? Art McNally Hall's Contributor Nominee for Class of '22

There has never been an on-field official enshrined in Canton, but there may be one now.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is on the verge of history after former official Art McNally on Tuesday was named its contributor candidate for the Hall’s Class of 2022.

If elected, McNally would become the first on-the-field official to be enshrined in the history of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. You heard me: the first. The NBA has 16 referees in its Hall. Major League Baseball has 10 umpires. The NHL has 16 officials.

And Canton? Zippo. There are 354 busts there, and not one is an official.

That should change prior to Super Bowl LVI when the Hall’s board of directors votes on 15 modern-era candidates, senior nominee Cliff Branch, coaching nominee Dick Vermeil and McNally. To be inducted, Branch, Vermeil and McNally must gain the approval of the 49-member board, but all are considered virtual certainties.

If that happens, Art McNally and the Pro Football Hall of Fame will have made history.

"I'm kind of knocked over," McNally told Hall-of-Fame CEO and president David Baker. "It's a shocker."

Granted, Hugh “Shorty” Hay, who worked in the league’s officiating department and was its de facto "supervisor," was enshrined in 1966, 14 years after he retired. But he never officiated on the field. Art McNally did, first as a field judge and later as a referee before becoming the NFL’s director of officiating for 22 years and, later, its assistant supervisor.

McNally, now 96, dedicated his life to officiating, spending over 50 years in the NFL. But it wasn’t longevity that defined him. It was integrity and vision. Art McNally was an innovator who restored credibility and professionalism to a department previously headed by a pair of coaches, not officials.

"I would play poker over the phone with Art McNally," former NFL referee Jim Tunney once said. "That's how much I trust him."

Among his accomplishments:

-- Shortly after taking over as supervisor in 1968, he installed the first formal study program in pro sports for the training and evaluation of officials.

-- Heading a department that included five individuals who oversaw 112 officials, he was responsible for the hiring and grading of crews – and he did it with technology similar to what NFL teams used for players.

-- In 1975, he introduced wireless microphones to allow officials to explain on-field rulings, bringing transparency to calls.

-- He upgraded and professionalized the quality of officiating during a period when a surfeit of rules changes required training and teaching. One of the most important was the illegal contact rule, which one former member of the NFL’s competition committee called “the most important rules change in the last 50 years and one of two or three of the most important in the history of the league.” Why? Because it restored the traditional balance offense and defense, revitalizing passing games that had been strangled by bump-and-run defenses.

But his greatest accomplishment was his involvement in instant replay as an officiating tool. After two high-profile mistakes in the 1970s, he worked with TV networks and Dallas GM and Hall-of-Famer "Tex" Schramm to see if replay could correct errors. He tested it in preseason games and worked on it for years before he was satisfied.

Then it was launched on a limited basis in 1986, with the hope that it could improve the game, but it was scuttled after 1991 because of delays with its implementation. That didn’t deter McNally. He continued to work on it and was involved in the development and redeployment of replay’s second generation in 1999.

Some people like it. Others don't. But there's no denying its impact has been enormous – not just in pro football but in all sports. Today, replay is used in every major pro sports league, with Major League Baseball employing it in 2014, nearly three decades after Art McNally introduced it to the NFL.

“Art laid the groundwork for everything we do today,” said FOX rules analyst Dean Blandino, the league’s former senior VP of officiating. “He’s the biggest contributor to officiating over the past 50 years.”

The Hall’s contributor sub-committee agreed. A year ago it made him the runner-up to the Steelers’ Bill Nunn as its nominee. This year it moved him to the head of the class after a narrow vote that resulted in a photo-finish.

“Every single person involved in officiating is proud of Art McNally,” said FOX officiating analyst Mike Pereira, the NFL’s former head of officiating, when notified. “He represents everyone for what he accomplished in his time. The level to which he took officiating will never be matched by anybody else. It’s so deserving, and I’m so happy for him and happy for the Hall.”

So great is McNally’s impact that the officiating command center at the NFL’s New York City headquarters is named after him: Art McNally GameDay Central. The league also awards the annual Art McNally award to current or former officials who embody professionalism, leadership and sportsmanship.

McNally was enshrined in the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame. He was the first recipient of the National Gold Whistle Award, officiating’s highest honor and he was the 2012 win of the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame’s Pioneer Award, given periodically to individuals who made innovative contributions to pro football.

Now he’s on the doorstep of Canton, awaiting admission as a member of its Class of 2022.

“Art McNally belongs in the Hall of Fame," said former NFL referee Ed Hochuli, "because he quite frankly set the standard for integrity -- the most important characteristic of any official -- for all officials. Every NFL official for the last 50 years has viewed Art McNally as the definition of integrity and the father of modern officiating in the NFL."