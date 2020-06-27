Talk Of Fame Network
Top Stories
NFL Stories
State Your Case
HOF Interviews

Guest columnist: Art Powell was more than a star; he was a "touchdown machine"

Photo courtesy of Las Vegas Raiders

Clark Judge

(EDITOR'S NOTE: Each weekend this offseason a guest columnist weighs in with thoughts on the NFL -- past, present or future. Today we feature historian and frequent contributor John Turney of Pro Football Journal, who tells us why former star receiver Art Powell should be one of the 10 members announced next week in our "AFL Call for the Hall.")

At 6-feet-3 and 211 pounds, Art Powell (Philadelphia, 1959; New York, 1960-62; Oakland, 1963-66; Buffalo, 1967; Minnesota, 1968) was a big man for a wide receiver. But he could run.

In fact, he was ahead of his time.

Outside of Lance Alworth, Powell stood out on film more than anyone with his combination of size, speed and strength. He most certainly could play today and be an All-Pro. His hands might not have been as good as Alworth, Charlie Hennigan or Lionel Taylor, but they were more than adequate.

I mention that because Powell is one of 20 finalists in the Talk of Fame Network’s “AFL Call for the Hall," an exercise to determine the 10 best AFL players NOT in Canton. But if one were to have a "scout's pick" among the four wide receivers on the board, it would likely be Powell.

He was a five-time AFL All-Star and was a four-time All-AFL pick, with one a consensus choice. He ranked third in AFL history with 8,015 yards, behind Hall-of-Famers Don Maynard (10,289) and Alworth (8,976), and he was second in yards per game behind only Alworth. Plus, he was third in catches behind Lionel Taylor and Maynard.

Most importantly, his 81 touchdown receptions were second only to Maynard (he had 84). And consider this: Of the AFL’s top 20 single-season touchdown reception marks, Powell has five. Alworth has four, and no one else has more than two.

Art Powell was a touchdown machine. That was his calling card.

“I am not interested in receptions, I want touchdowns,” he told Murray Olderman in 1965. “I never felt I was a selfish player, but I believe you should go out her and do your best.”

Of the AFL wide receivers that have Hall-of-Fame cases, let’s consider their “peak” or prime years – that is, what they averaged during their best seasons:

-- In Powell’s seven-season prime (1960-66), he averaged 65 receptions, 1,096 yards, 16.7 yards per catch and 11 touchdowns.

-- Gino Cappelletti. In 1961-67, he averaged 40 catches for 623 yards. 15.7 yards per catch and six touchdowns.

-- Charlie Hennigan —During his prime (1960-65), he averaged 64 catches, 1,085 yards, 17.0 yards a catch and eight scores.

-- Lionel Taylor —In his prime (1960-65), he averaged 85 receptions, 1,071 yards,12.6 yards per catch and seven TDs.

-- Otis Taylor —From 1966-73), he averaged 45 catches, 811 yards, 18.0 yards a catch for six touchdowns.

And now for the two AFL stars in the Hall of Fame:

-- Lance Alworth. From 1963-69, he averaged 64 catches for 1,250 yards, 19.5 yards per reception and 11 TDs.

-- Don Maynard. From 1960-69, his averages were 65 catches, 1,229 yards, 18-8 yards per reception and 10 TDs.

As you can see, Art Powell had Hall-of-Fame production. Only he and Alworth averaged 11 TDs per season in their primes, and only Maynard and Alworth averaged more yards per season, though Hennigan and Lionel Taylor were close.

Outside of Alworth and Maynard, it seems clear the numbers favor Art Powell as the next AFL receiver in line for the Pro Football Hall of Fame,

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
brian wolf
brian wolf

I agree ...

Powell was the player who put the Raiders on the professional map and later helped vault them into a powerhouse, being traded to the Bills along with QB Flores for QB Daryle Lamonica. His first year in Buffalo was off to a roaring start till he got injured in week 8 of the season. Who knows how well the Bills would have done if he and QBs Flores and Kemp had not had later injury problems ?

Despite Maynard of the Titans/Jets making the HOF, Powell was the primary receiver on those Titan teams.

NFL Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pro Football Hall makes it official: Game, enshrinement postponed a year

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has bowed to COVID-19 and moved all Enshrinement Week events for 2020 to August, 2021.

Clark Judge

by

brian wolf

Marshall's gone but NFL shows again it hasn't forgotten his money-making legacy

George Preston Marshall erased but his real legacy remains NFL's main objective - making a buck.

Ron Borges

by

Plawren2

Steve Atwater on Hall's postponement: "The right thing to do"

Former Denver safety Steve Atwater says postponing this year's HOF events "the right thing to do"

Clark Judge

by

WMcCoy

The defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys will be on the spot in 2020

There will be a Mike on the spot in Dallas this season -- and it's not head coach Mike McCarthy. It's defensive coordinator Mike Nolan.

Rick Gosselin

State Your Case: Remembering when Gerry Philbin and the Jets ruled the world

Why isn't former Jets' star Gerry Philbin remembered more fondly by historians?He should be. Here's why.

Clark Judge

by

Clark Judge

Why former Raiders', Chiefs' great Dave Grayson belongs in Canton

There's one item missing from former Raiders' and Chiefs' great Dave Grayson's resume: Canton. It's time to correct that

Clark Judge

by

WMcCoy

Who stole your regular clothes, Tom?

Tom Brady just doesn't look right in pewter and red.

Ron Borges

by

brian wolf

Time to make room for the AFL in Canton

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has made significant changes in recent years. So why not make one to recognize the AFL?

Clark Judge

State Your Hall-of-Fame Case: Russ Craft, one of the most versatile NFL players ever for the 1940s Eagles

Russ Craft played halfback on offense, cornerback on defense and returned kicks on special teams, helping the Eagles reach three consecutive NFL titles games in the 1940s, winning two of them.

Rick Gosselin

Tagliabue finally makes it to Canton as one of 15 in Hall's Centennial Class

The Hall-of-Fame's Centennial Class has been named, and former commissioner Paul Tagliabue is part of it.

Clark Judge

by

WMcCoy