Cole Beasley provides scientific proof there is no vaccine for being stupid. Honest to God.

Cole Beasley is refusing to be covid vaccinated and challenging the Bills and the NFL to do something about it.

Cole Beasley is the latest to prove that while there is a vaccine for Covid-19 there is not one for Covid-stupid.

This week the Buffalo Bills’ scrappy little receiver announced he planned to refuse to comply with regulations negotiated by the union that represents NFL players giving fully vaccinated players more freedom to return to normal than non-vaccinated players. In essence, he says it’s not only a personal choice to willingly increase both his risk of catching the deadly disease but his right to spread it to his teammates and others if he does because, well, God said so.

“Everybody is so all in on science now more than I have ever seen,’’ Beasley said on a lengthy social media announcing “What happened to God’s will.”

Huh?

Why would God want anyone to willingly expose themselves or others to the possibility of killing their grandparents? Or themselves? Apparently God did not elaborate on that when discussing this with Beasley.

Beasley went on to say, “I’m Cole Beasley and I’m not vaccinated. I will be outside doing what I do. I’ll be out in the public. If your (you’re) scared of me then steer clear, or get vaccinated. Point. Blank. Period. I may die of covid, but I’d rather die actually living.”

How many times has this guy been hit in the head again?

“I have family members whose days are numbered,” Beasley went on. “If they want to come see me and stay at my house then they are coming regardless of protocol. I don’t play for the money anymore. My family has been taken care of. Fine me if you want. My way of living and my values are more important to me than a dollar. I love my teammates and enjoy playing ball because all the outside bs goes out the window in these moments. I just want to win the Super Bowl and enjoy these relationships that will be created along the way.”

If he loves his teammates so much, why would he put them at risk when God surely told him no vaccine is 100% effective and, more importantly to Beasley apparently, none of them will get to the Super Bowl if they end up quarantined and unable to play because he launched a Bills’ covid hot spot that prevents Josh Allen from launching passes in his direction?

Beasley’s position seems to be “if it ain’t broke don’t fix it.” One wonders if that applies to kids being vaccinated for, say, polio or mumps or tetanus. Does he feel the same way about medications that prevent gout or shingles or a host of other painful and sometimes fatal diseases? Or is this just a Covid thing?

“I’m not going to take meds for a leg that isn’t broken,’’ Beasley said. “I’d rather take my chances with Covid and build up my immunity that way. Eat better. Drink water. Exercise and do what I think is necessary to be a healthy individual. That is MY CHOICE based on MY experiences and what I think is best. I’ll play for free this year to live life how I’ve lived it from day one. If I’m forced into retirement, so be it. I’ve enjoyed the times I’ve had. I’ll get to live freely with my wife, kids, and extended family forever. We’d get to enjoy the times that we missed from the sacrifices we’ve had to make just so I could play this wonderful game. So either way, it’s a win/win.

“That’s where I stand. Thank you for everyone who has been supportive throughout this process. A lot of other NFL players hold my position as well but aren’t in the right place in their careers to be so outspoken. I feel for you and I’m hoping I’m doing my part to represent you guys well.”

It is no surprise there are “anti-vaxers” in the NFL, as there are in all walks of life. What is surprising is that God took the time to give Cole Beasley the heads up that He (or She just to be on the safe side of the identity issue) doesn’t buy into this science thing either.

What is also surprising is that Beasley, who stands to make $4.7 million this year if he plays, apparently has never considered the possibility that God is the one who made all the science that not only saves lives but also puts broken football players’ bodies back together possible.

Yet those things are not the oddest part of this story. The oddest part is last season Beasley complied without public complaint with all the draconian restrictions the NFL put on its players to make the season possible. That included daily testing, limited practices and contact and many more things far more intrusive than getting a shot in the arm. Short-term memory loss is a dangerous thing.

Time will tell how this plays out. At 32 and having already taken many shots to the head, perhaps Beasley really doesn’t want to play anymore and this is a way out. Or maybe he’s among those who think this is a civil rights issue, although nowhere does the Constitution say we have the right to put others at risk of catching a deadly disease because God may not be too big on science.

And then there is a potentially far more likely answer to what is going on with Cole Beasley. Try as both God and science might, there ain’t no vaccine for stupid.