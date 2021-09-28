Can Tom Brady Beat His Mentor?

Joe Montana came back and beat his old team in 1994. Will Tom Brady do the same to the NFL "genius" he helped create?

Bill Belichick’s coaching mentor, Bill Parcells, always insisted “You are what your record says you are.” He also often said, “I go by what I see.” In neither scenario does Belichick come out looking good in a numerical confrontation with his Sunday night nemesis, Tom Brady.

Since the 44-year-old Brady left New England in an apparent huff a year ago after Belichick treated his contract demands as if he was damaged goods on the clearance rack at Dollar Tree, Brady has made it abundantly clear he needed Belichick and his Sancho Panza-like loyal liege, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, like he needed deflated footballs to succeed.

Despite coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday, Brady is now 16-6 with another Super Bowl ring on his finger without Belichick by his side in the year plus time he’s spent in Tampa. Brady is now making Bruce Arians look like the genius the world once claimed Belichick was, which has to make you wonder.

Now, with the biggest regular-season example of the Prodigal Son returns since Joe Montana faced Steve Young and the San Francisco 49ers in 1994 two years removed from Montana having led the Niners to four Super Bowl titles, all anyone can talk about in the sportosphere is who made whom. If that’s the topic, and it is, a massive fan-supported billboard (not to be confused with a Bill-board) not far from Gillette Stadium buries Belichick with facts not even Donald Trump could dispute.

The billboard reads, “The Owl is no longer wise without his GOAT.” Directly underneath it says “BB 62-74.”

The latter is a reference to Belichick’s record without Tom Brady as his quarterback. That’s a lowly .459 winning percentage in nine-plus seasons as a head coach without Brady pulling the trigger for him. In those nine years Belichick-coached teams reached the playoffs once. To put this in perspective, Belichick’s former coaching rival Rex Ryan, now a TV talking head himself, was 61-68 in eight years as an NFL head coach without Tom Brady. He went to the playoffs twice as often as Brady-less Belichick teams have and was 4-2 to Belichick’s 1-1 in postseason play without Brady. He often lamented, “If I had Brady, let’s see what my record would be.” That is highly speculative, or course, but one thing seems beyond debate. It would be better than it was without him…just as Belichick’s has been.

Hype being what the NFL is all about these days, the media has been pounding the drum for this game ever since the schedule came out. That hype has intensified in recent weeks behind talk of a new tell-almost-all book about the Belichick-Brady breakup that purportedly doesn’t put Brady in a good light. Not surprisingly, the Brady camp believes the author was aided and abetted by FOBs (Friends of Bill).

In some sort of weird agreement, a deal was made that the book would not be released until the week AFTER Sunday night’s showdown, which proves once and for all that book publishers are not as savvy marketers as the NFL. The latter would have been hawking that book in the stands at Gillette this Sunday.

As a countermeasure, both Brady’s father and his conditioning guru went on the offensive last week. Tom, Sr. twice told a Boston-area TV talking head “Damn right!” when asked if he and his son had taken some satisfaction winning the Super Bowl last season in Tampa without Belichick in his face and McDaniels in his ear.

Several days later, Brady’s swami, Alex Guerrero, came out and told the Boston Herald that Belichick failed to “evolve” as Brady transformed from a 21-year-old kid into a 40-something six-time Super Bowl winner and so a breakup was inevitably Belichick’s fault.

“As Tom got into his late 30s and early 40s I think Bill was still treating him like a 20-year-old kid that he drafted,’’ Guerrero said. “I think that was such a Bill thing. He never evolved...you can’t treat someone who’s in his 40s like they’re 20. It doesn’t work.”

Certainly it didn’t work for Brady and it hasn’t worked for Belichick since Brady left. He went 7-9 last year with a damaged Cam Newton, who did belong on the Dollar Tree discount table it seemed, and he’s 1-2 this year with rookie Mack Jones under center.

Poor Jones is trapped in the crosshairs of all this. He is just a kid doing his best to deal with the inevitable ups and downs rookie quarterbacks face, having thrown three interceptions last Sunday in a bad loss to New Orleans in which one was returned for a touchdown and another was brought back to the nine-yard line. Regardless, young Jones has been embraced in New England as the savior of the franchise. Although no one quite has the temerity to compare him directly to Brady, Belichick’s old friend and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis went so far a couple weeks ago to claim Jones is farther along at this stage of his career than Brady was.

What does that mean? Not much since three games into Brady’s career he was sitting behind not only Drew Bledsoe but also Michael Bishop and John Friesz. A year later he was Super Bowl MVP so we will see how that story line develops.

All we know now is that Belichick has gone 8-11 since he showed Brady the door and is 12 games below .500 in his coaching career without him while Brady has gone 16-6 since he walked through that door and won another Super Bowl. If one goes by what one sees and if you are indeed what your record says you are the real genius may not have been the guy in the hoodie.

Sunday night the two of them face each other for the first time and the hype machine is already at full boil. NBC, which will televise this game as if it carries the same import as the D-Day Invasion, already has a promo ad out with the pop singer Adele crooning “Hello?” as clips of the two flash across the screen.

“Hello” of course wasn’t ever the problem. The problem, at least for Bill Belichick, has been “goodbye.”

For the record, Montana, who was Brady’s boyhood idol and whose records for winning and passing he has eclipsed, beat the 49ers 24-17. He threw two touchdown passes and no picks. Young was intercepted twice, fumbled once and was sacked four times, once for a safety.

When it was over, Young, himself a future Hall of Famer but never quite Joe Montana, said, “In a way, the master has more to teach the student.”

Late Sunday night, two men who spent 20 years together helping each other achieve their dreams will be looked upon similarly but it won’t be master vs. student. Like that billboard said, it will be the Owl vs. the GOAT and right now the owl doesn’t look quite as smart as he used to.