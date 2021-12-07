Bill Belichick wins with stubborn fealty to not being a slave to convention or sytem.

In case anyone forgot, Bill Belichick showed again Monday night that there is no coach in pro football less committed to convention or more committed to a design for the moment than he is. It is, and has been for over 20 years, his real genius.

Faced with blowing snow, blustery winds gusting to many more miles per hour than his rookie quarterback’s arm could likely contend with, Belichick came up with a plan that was, well, actually a PLAN. He attacked the Buffalo Bills not with a system or a program or even the Patriot Way. He attacked them in a way no one expected, including most importantly the Bills’ coaching staff.

In a game now based almost solely on the passing game, Belichick took the ball out of rookie quarterback Mac Jones’ hands almost completely. He deflated the football better than Tom Brady. Simply put, he refused to pass the ball through Buffalo’s angry night skies, instead running it 46 times while throwing it only three.

That choice was in part based on his faith in a rebuilt defense that has swiftly become one of the stingiest in the league and in part on an old saw he has long adhered to: let the other guy screw up the game. And so the Bills did, as so many others have before them.

Belichick was first taught this, to the best of our knowledge, by his former mentor Bill Parcells and later had it reinforced by his friend Jimmy Johnson, who owns four fewer Super Bowl rings than Belichick but still knows a thing or two about how to win consistently in the NFL. To put that philosophy as simple as possible it is this – don’t screw things up, let the other coach do it for you.

And so the Bills did. Four times Buffalo penetrated the red zone behind rifle-armed but often erratic Josh Allen. That’s a potential 28 points. What they came away with was one touchdown and two fourth-and-goal failures plus a blown 33-yard field goal into a strong wind. Belichick countered the conditions and the frailties of a rookie quarterback by stampeding the Bills defense by rushing for 222 yards, including a 64-yard bolt by Damien Harris that was keyed by a crushing crackback block by often-maligned wide receiver N’Keal Harry that was a throwback from a different era of football.

What Belichick did all night was what he does best. He reacted to the needs of the moment. When was the last time that a team won a game by throwing only three times? Was it 1921 or 1931? Bill Belichick could care less.

Aesthetics are not something he wastes much time on. Neither is fealty to one particular approach to winning a football game. His interest is what works today.

Cold, windy and unfit for throwing? Run the ball and stop the opponent whenever he has fewer yards to work with in the red zone. Limit your mistakes, which the Patriots did but far from totally. Then let your opponent hang himself.

Bill Belichick’s greatest convention is that he is unconventional in his approach. No one in pro football had a clue that he would send his offense out and basically say the First Commandment would be “Thy shalt not pass…even with the wind.”

That he would run the ball was clear because it has been a large part of what his team has done all season. That he would refuse to throw it regardless of down, distance or circumstance was another matter entirely.

Whether the running game was producing punts or points, Belichick would stick to his guns, fully believing at some point the Bills would hang themselves with a turnover or wind-driven errant pass or kick. They did all three because, well, it’s what they do.

Despite playing in an area of the country Nanook of the North would have loved to call home, the Bills are built for a dome even though they play in Nome. Understanding both the makeup of his opponent and Buffalo’s meteorological maps of the moment, Belichick adjusted to reality. He asked his quarterback to do little more than hand off the ball and stay out of the way. He asked his defense to give up ground but not points once ground was in short supply. In other words, he adjusted to the conditions better than his opponent and came up with a plan that relied on doing what was safest and taking his chances that his defensive mastery and his long-held belief that more games are lost than are won would prevail.

For the seventh straight week it did and so he now has a team from which little was expected beyond slight improvement from its 7-9 record a year ago, into the No. 1 seeded team in the AFC and the division leader by two games with four games (and a bye week of rest) to go in the regular season.

Great coaches are not simply masters of Xs and Os. They are not just great motivators or team builders. Great coaches are also great adaptors to the moment. By running the ball 46 times and throwing it only three in an era of unbridled passing Belichick did just that.

What will he do in two weeks against the run-heavy Indianapolis Colts inside their comfy domed stadium? Maybe throw it 46 times and run it three. Who knows?

No one but the fertile and facile mind of Bill Belichick but you can be sure of one thing. He’ll do whatever he thinks will give him the best chance to win that one game, even if he never tries it again while counting on a little help from the players and coaches standing mystified on the other sideline.