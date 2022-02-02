Scoring defense has long been a Super Bowl ticket. But not this year

Defense has always won championships. Well, almost always.

The most consequential statistic in the genes of a Super Bowl champion has been scoring defense. It’s not about the offense and how many points you can score. It’s about defense and how few points you allow.

Of the 55 Super Bowl champions, 48 of them ranked in the Top 10 in scoring defense. Sixteen of the champions led the NFL in scoring defense and another 18 finished in the Top 5. Of the 110 teams that reached the Super Bowl, 88 of them ranked in the Top 10 in scoring defense.

Two teams that played in the conference championship games last weekend ranked in the Top 10 in scoring defense this season – Kansas City and San Francisco. But both were eliminated, producing a game pitting two teams that finished outside the Top 10 in scoring defense for only the third time in Super Bowl history.

The NFC champion Los Angeles Rams finished 15th in the NFL in scoring defense, having allowed 372 points, an average of 21.8 points per game. The AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals finished 17th in the league, having allowed 376 points, an average of 22.1 points per game.

The only other times in history that both Super Bowl participants finished outside the Top 10 in scoring defense was the 1983 championship game between the Los Angeles Raiders and Washington Redskins and the 2011 game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants.

Washington finished 11th in scoring defense in 1983 and the Raiders 13th. New England finished 15th in 2011 and the Giants 25th – the lowest a scoring defense has ever finished and still won a Lombardi Trophy. New York allowed 400 points that season, an average of 25.0 points per game. That’s asking your offense to score four touchdowns every Sunday to win. That’s asking a lot. Which is why the Giants won only nine times that season and only qualified for the playoffs as a wild card.

The last team to finish outside the Top 10 in scoring defense and still win a Super Bowl was the 2012 Baltimore Ravens, who finished 12th. Regardless of who wins, the Bengals or Rams, only four of the previous 55 champions will have ranked lower in scoring defense – both the 2011 and 2007 New York Giants (17th), the 2009 New Orleans Saints (21st) and 2006 Indianapolis Colts (23rd).

The 2011 Giants are the only Super Bowl champion ever to allow 400 points in the regular season. But New York fielded a dramatically different defense in the playoffs than in the regular season. The Giants allowed only 54 points in four playoff games, an average of 13.5 points per game. New York held AFC champion New England 15 points below its season average in winning the Super Bowl, 21-17.

The Rams and Bengals also have been more formidable on defense in January than they were in the regular season. Los Angeles has allowed an average of 18.3 points in its three playoff games, Cincinnati 19.6.

Both the Bengals and Rams have franchise quarterbacks in Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford. Both have Pro Bowl receivers in Ja’Marr Chase and Cooper Kupp. Both teams have Top 10 passing attacks.

But the team that plays the better defense in the Super Bowl will be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at game’s end. As the 2011 Giants proved, defense can still win championships.