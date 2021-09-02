The Bill Nunn Effect: Scouts Are Starting to Make Headway With Hall Voters

Eddie Kotal and Lloyd Wells made gains this week as contributor candidates. How? Credit a Class of 2021 inductee.

Call it what you will. A trend. A coincidence. Or just plain dumb luck. But the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame’s voters have awakened to scouts.

That was demonstrated this week when two of the best – the Rams’ Eddie Kotal and the Chiefs’ Lloyd Wells – were among those under consideration as the Hall’s contributor nominee for the Class of 2022. Neither was chosen. Art McNally was. But both gained serious consideration, and that’s a giant leap forward for two individuals who never have been Hall-of-Fame finalists.

So call it what you will. I prefer to call it the Bill Nunn Effect.

Nunn was the Steelers’ scout enshrined in the Hall's Class of 2021 as its contributor candidate. Prior to his election, an NFL hierarchy of owners, GMs, personnel directors and one commissioner were the only league officials considered for enshrinement.

Then Nunn went to the head of the class.

Now, one year after his induction, Kotal and Wells are following him on the path to Canton. OK, neither was this year’s contributor finalist. But both made headway, moving closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame via debates that recalled accomplishments once seemed forgotten.

Until Tuesday’s vote, that is.

Called “the father of modern scouting,” Kotal was the original bird dog, covering the country by automobile so extensively that he once estimated he was home two days during a nine-month period. The Rams' pioneering techniques were copied by other NFL clubs, and their scouting system was so innovative that when the Brooklyn Dodgers left for L..A. in 1958, they approached team owner Dan Reeves for advice on setting up a network for baseball.

"Everybody tried to emulate them," former Chicago Cardinals' personnel director Ray Geraci told Cliff Christl in the book, "Sleepers, Busts and Franchise Makers."

The Rams were the first to do extensive research on collegiate players, with the organization arriving at the annual draft with trunks full of reports. They were the first to use telephones at the event, thereby gaining last-minute information. They initiated the “best-player-available” philosophy where others often drafted for need. And they and the Browns were the first to break the color barrier that existed in the NFL.

In 1946, the Rams signed UCLA’s Kenny Washington. A later, it was Woody Strode. Then in 1949 they added Grambling running back Paul “Tank” Younger, the first player from a black college to play in the NFL and part of the “Bull Elephant” backfield that featured another African-American, “Deacon Dan” Towler.

The impact was immediate. The 1950 Rams set a raft of single-season franchise and individual records, and the 1951 team beat Cleveland in the NFL championship game … with an all-rookie offensive line.

“The Rams had more personnel in 1950 and 1951 than the rest of the league put together,” Hall-of-Fame nominee Bucko Kilroy told Christl.

Kotal found it everywhere. Towler played at Washington and Jefferson, a small school in Washington, Pa. Hall-of-Fame defensive end Andy Robustelli was a 19th-round choice out of Arnold College. Hall-of-Fame nominee Eddie Meador was a seventh-rounder from Arkansas Tech. And Hall-of-Famer Deacon Jones was a 14th-round pick from South Carolina State.

But why stop there? He found defensive tackle Gene “Big Daddy” Lipscomb, Hall-of-Fame defensive back Dick “Night Train” Lane and running back “Touchdown Tommy Wilson playing service football.

“The digging never stopped,” said Christl, a former Hall-of-Fame voter.

Then there was the Chiefs’ Wells. He was Bill Nunn before Bill Nunn. The first full-time African-American scout in pro football, he was hired by franchise owner Lamar Hunt in the early days of the AFL-NFL war. Like Nunn, Wells mined talent at the historically black colleges and universities that literally changed the face of pro football. As also happened with Nunn, there were immediate results.

The Chiefs (originally the Texans) appeared in four AFL championship games. They were the winningest team in AFL history. And they upset Minnesota in Super Bowl IV with a defense that was the fourth in pro football history to lead a league in fewest yards rushing, fewest yards passing and fewest total yards.

“Lloyd was really a trailblazer,” former Colts’ personnel director Upton Bell, son of NFL commissioner Bert Bell, told our Rick Gosselin. ”He was a great scout and a relentless recruiter.”

Wells was responsible for signing eight All-Pros, including much of the 1969 Chiefs’ club that shut down Minnesota in Super Bowl IV, the last between the AFL and NFL, and was the first in pro-football history to win a championship with the majority of its starters African-American. Included were Hall-of-Famers Willie Lanier, Buck Buchanan. Curley Culp, Bobby Bell and Emmitt Thomas, as well as Otis Taylor.

Buchanan was the first African-American to be the first overall draft pick (AFL, 1963), and Lanier – a second-round choice in 1967 out of Morgan State – was the first black middle linebacker.

“The amount of talent Wells brought in should be acknowledged,” Lanier told Gosselin.

It was. This week. And it’s about time. Here’s hoping Kotal and Wells keep moving forward and one day join Nunn where they belong.

In Canton.