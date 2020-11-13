SI.com
The NFL change HOF GM Bill Polian would "crusade" for? It might surprise you

Clark Judge

(EDITOR’S NOTE: To access the Bill Polian interview, fast-forward to 22:35 of the following audio: (https://www.spreaker.com/user/fullpresscoverage/eyetest-ep6)

If you were NFL commissioner for a day, what’s the one change you’d make?

That was the question posed to Hall-of-Fame GM Bill Polian on this week’s “Eye Test for Two” podcast on fullpressradio.com, and his response was as intriguing as it was immediate. It had nothing to do with officiating, rosters, equipment or rules changes. In fact, it had nothing to do with the game on the field.

Nevertheless, Polian was so insistent he said he would “crusade” to make it happen.

“I would make sure there was a six-week strength and conditioning program,” he said. “No coaching. Nothing but strength coaches and no interruptions in it whatsoever. The same would apply to rookies. Maybe use four weeks for them because they've been in a little bit of conditioning. So that when we put guys on the field they are 100 percent ready to go.

“I think if we did that we would eliminate a lot of the soft-tissue injuries that crop up in camp and then later become chronic throughout the season because of that. So that’s the one thing I would mandate.

“If I could do it ... come in March 1, six weeks before you ever set foot in a classroom, on a practice field … (and) nothing. Nothing but strength and conditioning.”

It’s an idea worth exploring. Look at the number of players this season who bowed out with pulled or strained muscles. Then look at the number of players – Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans, for example – who appear on weekly injury reports, bothered by ailments that never seem to heal.

Some persons believe that’s a direct result of limited pre-season preparation and training due to the COVID-19 pandemic that shortened training camps and eliminated preseason games. Polian’s not so certain.

“Well,” he said, “we’ll see. We’ll get the data pretty soon on the halfway mark. And then we’ll get the data at the end of the season, and the competition committee really, really goes through it in detail. And we’ll see. We’ll see what we can draw from it. But certainly anecdotally I think you’re right.”

