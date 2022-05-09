Brady "confesses" fumble but still tucks it to the Raiders.

The power of confession is a basic fundamental in most religious faiths. It is a way to cleanse the soul and the mind, ridding one of remorse and resentment. Or so the preachers say.

Perhaps, being a good Catholic, that is what inspired Tom Brady this past weekend to whisper in a stage voice on a Twitter video that 21 years ago his old college teammate Charles Woodson’s 2001 strip sack of him in a playoff game now known historically as simply “The Tuck Rule Game” “might have been a fumble.”

Brady’s wide smirk seemed to hint, however, that rather than a confession this was more a search for social media clicks, a quest for attention at a time when only the lonely are thinking much about pro football. Good business and good fun, so to speak.

Whatever the reason, Brady’s “confession” probably isn’t holding much water in Biblical terms not only because of that boyish smirk on his face but also because he quickly added a caveat.

“I said ‘might,’’’ he said. “Such a tough call. No choice but to respect the officials probably correct call.”

So was it a fumble 21 years after the fact or was it not? Woodson and Brady debated the point in a recent ESPN documentary called “The Tuck Rule” (what else would they call it?). It was a well done, jocular debate with Woodson adamantly pushing the narrative that the Raiders had won that long ago playoff game because Brady wasn’t trying to pass the ball but rather trying to tuck it to his body.

Brady, ever the political animal, conceded as much. Sort of. Then he defended the replay officials who changed the call, and pro football history, by invoking the since altered “tuck rule” that turned a fumble into an apparently failed attempt at a bounce pass because that would have been the only type of pass Brady could have been trying to throw from the position his hands were in. That would have been intentional grounding too, of course, but that’s another kettle of fish I’d rather not fry 21 years later.

Brady must be in a confessional sort of mood at the moment because he also recently said he thought Drew Bledsoe would probably have been given the starting quarterback job in New England the following season had the “tuck rule” not handed Brady the opportunity to lead an unlikely comeback in that snowy overtime playoff victory over the Raiders that launched and even more unlikely march to the first of his seven Super Bowl championships a few weeks later.

This brings to mind the famous statement by the famous scientist Louis Pasteur. His actual wording is as confused as the Tuck Rule but is often quoted as being: “Luck favors the prepared.” In truth, it is generally believed what he actually said was “Chance favors only the prepared mind.”

Whatever the exact wording, Brady was certainly prepared when his moment came and no one in the history of moments did more with theirs than he has done with his. Perhaps, had the Patriots been tucked away for the year that snowy evening in Foxboro because his fumble was actually ruled a fumble, history would have been different. Success is so often entwined with luck in sports and in life that it is difficult to know.

And, to be fair, Brady didn’t make the call and in fact slunk off toward the sidelines initially because, truth be told, he thought it was a fumble too. Only the officials could change that and they did so if there’s really any confessing to do it should have been by Walt Coleman, the referee who reversed his own call after talking with replay officials (and very likely some stuffed shirts at the NFL headquarters in New York), but Coleman today sticks to his reversal. No confession needed, he says.

Regardless, there are very few calls in sports history that continue to be debated so regularly as the 21-year-old “Tuck Rule.” Why? Because it did not simply change the outcome of a game. It changed the arc of pro football history.

It seems ridiculous to argue that Tom Brady would not have found some way to become the GOAT of all football GOATs but, like that call itself, we’ll never know how the future would have evolved for Brady, Bledsoe, the Patriots, the Raiders and all the peripheral people connected to them.

What we do know is it has long been said it is better to be lucky than good but the truth is it is best to be lucky AND good. In the end, I must confess, you can tuck this into your pipe and smoke it: Tom Brady has been both. For 22 freakin’ years.

And that’s the real truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth …even though… (…psst…it was a fumble.)