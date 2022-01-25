Tom Brady officially the GOAT 2.0

It took a loss to do it but Tom Brady finally won me over on Sunday.

I was privileged to cover nearly every game of the first 19 years of Brady’s remarkable career. His greatness was long confirmed before Sunday’s 30-27 come-from-behind, last-second loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional playoffs but his coronation as the GOAT was not. At least not for those of us who once watched Johnny Unitas fillet opposing defenses at a time when he not only had to call his own plays and work offseason shifts at the Sparrows Point Bethlehem Steel Plant in Baltimore to make ends meet but also absorb the kind of weekly beatings that would have been considered assault and battery if they’d happened out on the street in front of Memorial Stadium.

Unitas was the ultimate field general. He was the craggy face of pro football from the late 1950s to the early 1970s. He was the best quarterback in the history of the game in the same way Jim Brown was the best runner who ever lived. They were assessments not open to debate.

As Brady began amassing Super Bowl titles and passing records he put his name in the GOAT conversation years ago alongside Unitas, Sammy Baugh (who they didn’t call Slingin’ Sammy for nothing back), Joe Montana, Dan Marino, John Elway and Peyton Manning. They were the first wave of names whenever the conversation turned to greatest quarterback in NFL history, although some would argue loudly for the inclusion of the underappreciated Roger Staubach and Otto Graham (10 title games in 10 years, 7 championships).

Yet no matter how long Brady’s resume grew or supporters of the others argued, for those who ever saw Johnny U operate that was always where the list started. And ended.

The game has changed a lot since Unitas burst upon the NFL in 1956 of course. It’s much more of a passing game now with the liberalized rules so favoring the offense that it has transformed football into a glorified 7-on-7 passing drill rather than the grinding fist fight for yardage it once was. That is not the fault of players like Brady who has amassed passing statistics that dwarf those of Unitas. It is just a fact. But there were always other facts that argued Unitas’ case.

The first was in his day the quarterback actually ran the game without a crib sheet. Unitas not only helped create the game plan, he was the one who not only executed it but called it. No voice inside the helmet told him what to call or what the defense’s tendency was in the situation he was facing. Either you knew what to call and why or your team was cooked. Nobody knew the what-and-the-why better than Unitas, who is credited with creating the two-minute drill because he had better execution than a hangman.

After he’d finished off the New York Giants to win the NFL’s first sudden death overtime championship game with two ice water in his veins throws that set up the winning touchdown, he was asked if he was concerned about throwing an interception.

“If you know what you’re doing,’’ Unitas snapped, “you don’t throw interceptions.”

Brady would later become a master of that as well and he had the same kind of cocky self-assuredness but he also had the benefit of a coach’s voice inside his helmet whispering what to run and where to go with the ball. Johnny Unitas had to figure that all out on his own, which is pretty damn difficult to do.

Brady and the other top quarterbacks of today might have been able to do the same but we don’t know that, and surely some of today’s big number passers would not have been able to run the game on their own, just as many couldn’t do it in Unitas’ day. It was what separated him from the pack. That and the fact that he was so clearly the toughest man in the valley.

You had to be tougher than rawhide to play quarterback in Unitas’ NFL because assault was legal and battery was expected long after the ball had come out of the quarterback’s hand. Roughing the passer was technically still a penalty but unless the arrival of an ambulance occurred it was seldom called.

Today, if you think about tackling the quarterback around the head, or at the knees or a millisecond after he’s released the ball or you knock him over with a bit more exuberance than the suits who run the Quarterback Protection Agency called NFL officiating can tolerate it’s a penalty and sometimes an expulsion. That has made for productive longevity at the position and allowed the amassing of passing yardage that in some ways is comical.

Because of those differences, Unitas remained the measuring stick by which I judged all quarterbacks. He ran the game better, threw the ball more accurately and stood up to dozens of muggings a year better than any man ever lived. Simple as that, but as the years passed and Brady won seven championships, went to 14 conference championship games and shattered every passing record, the distance between them shortened until finally, in a dramatic defeat that may have been his last game, Tom Brady went from GOAT LITE to GOAT 2.0.

No quarterback has won more than Brady, especially when it counted most, which is after Thanksgiving. That is when champions are born and frauds fade. Brady’s teams are 112-31 after Thanksgiving, a winning percentage of .783. In January and February, which is primarily playoff time, he is 43-15, a .741 winning percentage. Winning counts.

Yet what counted most Sunday was his old school, steely-eyed Unitas style resistance to nearly unfettered assault from the Rams’ raucous defense. For four quarters, the 44-year old Brady got his ass handed to him, to use a non-football term to describe a beating.

Playing without four of his top receivers, All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs and at some points without Wirfs’ backup after an ankle injury demanded that the backup to Wirfs’ backup try without much luck to slowdown the pass rush of Von Miller and Aaron Donald, Brady kept prying himself up off the ground. He was sacked three times, pressured 17 times and too often forced to throw with little time to set himself and few targets to look for. That, coupled with his defense’s early struggles, left Brady and the Buccaneers trailing by 24 points, 27-3, midway through the third quarter of what had become a beatdown.

He didn’t care.

Faced at times with having to use backup tight end Cam Brate as his slot receiver, Brady began to rally his troops. He exhorted them. He pleaded with them. He cajoled them. And when he finally led them to a field goal and then a touchdown and then another touchdown on a perfect 55-yard scoring throw to Mike Evans that cut the L.A. lead to seven, he’d inspired them and put fear into the Rams’ hearts because they knew what was happening.

“All the times I’ve played Tom Brady, I knew no lead that we had was safe,” Von Miller said later.

Miller was right. When the defense got Brady the ball back after forcing another turnover, Brady got them into the end zone to tie the game at 27-27 with 42 seconds to play, capping a run of 24 unanswered points.

Brady had led 39 comebacks from double digit deficits during his 22-year career, including six in the playoffs. Was this to be the latest?

In the end it was not because Brady never got the chance. The Rams rallied to get a last-second field goal that sent them on to a showdown with the San Francisco 49ers for the right to go to the Super Bowl while Brady slowly ambled toward the tunnel at the south end zone at Raymond James Stadium, his head hanging low. Beaten but not bowed.

When he was later asked about what the future held and if he might be pondering retirement Brady gave the kind of answer those who spent years around him had come to expect.

“I was thinking about winning,’’ he said. “That’s kind of my mentality. Always go out there and try to win. Give my teammates the best chance to win.”

This he had done again under the worst of conditions. Battered, undermanned, aging, his feet seldom able to set firmly underneath him, Tom Brady showed one more person at least that, Unitas or no Unitas, he was the GOAT.

“He always says he’s got something to prove but what more can he do?” asked teammate Lavonte Davis. “He’s the GOAT. He’s done everything he can.”

Sunday it wasn’t quite enough but that wasn’t his fault. He was far from his best much of the afternoon but he still finished with 329 yards and a touchdown pass when it was needed most to revive his team’s sagging fortunes. He got the Bucs to level with a depleted lineup while under old-school duress. He played, frankly, like Unitas and then spoke the hard truth the way Unitas would have.

“Obviously, we showed a lot of fight but at the end of the day you lose a game, you lose a game,” Brady said.

Perhaps his team did but he did not. He won over a Johnny Unitas devotee by showing he was more than a great passer in a passing era. He’s a hard-nosed old geezer who refuses to lose. He had, as those who played with him used to say about Unitas, merely run out of time.

That’s what you do when you’re the GOAT. Or in Brady’s case, GOAT 2.0.