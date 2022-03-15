In stare down with Bucs, Brady blinked first.

Tom Brady has a winning record against 30 of the 32 NFL teams, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but he took an L against his new/old team Sunday night after it had made clear if he was going to come out of his phony retirement it was only to play for one team. That team, as Brady announced 41 days after his alleged “retirement’’ began, was the Bucs.

That announcement came less than 24 hours after Brady curiously appeared in attendance at a Manchester United-Tottenham Hotspur soccer game in London on Saturday. This was curious not because the only football Brady ever seemed interested in was the brand played in the NFL. It was curious because the family that owns United, the Glazers, is the same one that owns the Bucs.

Speculation is that Brady was hoping to negotiate a quiet agreement directly between he and the Glazers that would lead to his being released from the final year of his contract, thus allowing him to pick his own landing place for his return. Maybe Bob Kraft and his old employers in New England were willing to make such a move but Bucs’ coach Bruce Arians shot that down during a press conference at the NFL scouting combine a week ago and did it with the kind of confident air that usually means management is in your corner.

When asked if he would consider trading Brady, Arians stated flatly that would never happen.

“Nope,’’ Arians said. “Bad business.”

Asked what the Bucs might do then if Brady had a change of heart about retirement (which frankly Arians already seemed to know he was having), the Bucs’ on-field leader said, “If Tom come backs we’ll have plenty of money for him.”

In other words, if Tom Brady wants to play football going forward he has our number. More importantly, we have his name…on a contract.

Less than a week later, Brady was once again a Buc, erasing all that nonsense about family time or his ending up in San Francisco or Miami or any other place the vacuous talking heads on television and the internet could come up with. They had opinions. Arians and the Bucs had facts. More importantly, the Bucs had Brady’s name on that contract for the 2022 season and were not about to let him out of it.

“Let’s just say we’ll leave the light on,’’ Bucs’ GM Jason Licht said on Feb. 1, the day Brady first announced his retirement that would never be. “We always leave the light on for a guy like Tom Brady.”

They would do that, of course, because there is no other guy like Tom Brady and they know it.

So one day after visiting with the Glazers, who rarely attend Man U games themselves because the fans view them as carpetbaggers from the colonies and hate them but showed up to the same one Brady just by happenstance managed to get a ticket for, Brady issued the following announcement on social media.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady said, a day after very likely hearing the Glazers confirm Arians’ statement of several weeks ago about “bad business.” “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

Thus ended the 41-day retirement that never was. A retirement Brady seemed to backpedal from barely a week after announcing it when he said during a radio interview “never say never.” If his plan was to quietly shoot his way out of Tampa at some point it was the Bucs who shortened the message to one word: “Never.”

Brady’s announcement confirmed Arians’ confident statement two weeks earlier that made clear if Brady wanted to play pro football again it would not be for a team of his choosing unless that team was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Very likely this will eventually mean a new deal for Brady that gets his salary into the $50 million Aaron Rodgers stratosphere with the kind of extension he likes best – the kind that gets him more money while making it look like he’s really just helping his team with its cap issues.

Some have speculated Brady may have gotten the Glazers to agree to a changed work environment in which he primarily deals only with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich rather than Arians on designing the game plan but if you know Arians it’s highly unlikely he’d swallow that or fail to talk about it if he was forced to do so because, well, unlike most coaches Arians seems addicted to the truth.

So, all things considered, here’s the truth. The Bucs won the negotiation with the GOAT and the NFL and its fans won back one of the game’s iconic players. As for Tom Brady, he got into a stare down with his employer and the Bucs waited until he blinked.

It didn’t take long until he did.