The best quarterback rivalry in the NFL isn't a rivalry at all ... but it will be soon

Clark Judge

With the NFL schedule scheduled for release Thursday, someone the other day asked which quarterback rivalry is the one we’re looking forward to most. For me, the answer’s easy.

Brady vs. Brees.

OK, so it's not exactly a rivalry. Not yet. But stay tuned. Now that Tom Brady has jumped conferences and joined Tampa Bay, he and the Saints' Drew Brees will see each other at least twice this season ... and maybe more.

And that's reason to rejoice.

Tom Brady and Drew Brees are not only two of the best in today’s game; they’re two of the best ever. They’re 1-2 in almost every career passing category. They play in the same division now. They’re playoff regulars. And they’re both going to the Hall of Fame.

Now the clincher: They’re both in their 40s, each working on a two-year contract, which means they’re not the only ones on the clock. We are, too.

Three months ago we weren’t certain that either or both would play again. Now we are. But while the show goes on, it’s approaching its last act. So cherish this while it lasts.

And that, people, is why this just became my favorite rivalry.

Frankly, it reminds me a little of Elway vs. Montana after San Francisco in 1993 traded Joe Cool to Kansas City. The deal put Montana in the same division as Elway, guaranteeing at least two duels each season and must-see viewing for the country. They didn’t disappoint, producing one of the most memorable Monday Night Football games ever in an Oct. 17, 1994 contest in Denver’s Mile High Stadium where Kansas City coach Marty Schottenheimer was 0-7.

With Elway producing a go-ahead TD with 1:29 left, it seemed that Schottenheimer’s record would remain intact. But Montana responded with a 75-yard game-winning drive where he completed seven of eight passes, including a 5-yard TD to Willie Davis with eight seconds left.

Final score: Kansas City 31, Denver 28.

But it wasn’t the final score or Schottenheimer’s breakthrough that made this game memorable. It was the play of the quarterbacks. It was everything you'd come to expect from each, with Elway delivering what should’ve been a knockout blow, only to have Montana respond by getting off the canvas and reminding us why he was incomparable.

It was vintage Joe, with Montana completing 34 of 54 passes for 393 yards and three touchdowns. And it was vintage Elway, with the Denver star completing 18 of 29 for 263 yards and two scores and running for a TD. In short, it was a rivalry at its best, two virtuoso performances that anyone watching remembers today.

But then the rivalry was gone. Montana retired after the 1994 season.

I missed that until Brady and Peyton Manning came along, and we were treated to 15 seasons of mano-a-mano classics, and you know something? We never tired of it.

Until there was no more.

After Manning retired following Super Bowl 50, there were no more dragons for Brady to slay. He played in a division where the Jets, Bills and Dolphins changed quarterbacks like the FBI changes directors, and he rarely went head-to-head with NFC luminaries like Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre, Russell Wilson or, yes, as a matter of fact, Brees. In fact, he and Brees met only five times in their careers (Brees is 3-2).

Brady and Peyton met 17 times.

But now Brady and Brees can make up for lost time, playing each other as much in 2020 as they have the past 10 years, and hallelujah. Watching one of them on Sunday is a pleasure. Watching both on the same field is a privilege.

Look, I don’t know what the future holds. What I do know is that Brady can’t go on forever and that Saints’ coach Sean Payton said something about this being Brees’ “final season.” So when you ask me the rivalry that has my interest now, it’s not Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson or Russell Wilson vs. Aaron Rodgers. Nope, it’s Brady-Brees. I want to appreciate these two guys meet while there’s time, and now there’s not only a time but a place. In fact, there are two.

I can’t wait.

