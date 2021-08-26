Those HOF Senior Committe Left Behind Deserve Better Fate...And Busts in Canton.

On Tuesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Senior Committee was faced with an impossible task. Its members had to pick one player out of a group of 16 finalists to nominate for inclusion in the Hall’s 2022 class of inductees. Only problem is you could have picked any of them, or all of them, and you would not have been wrong. You also wouldn’t have been right because the 15 who were left behind all had resumes worthy of a bust in Canton.

Cliff Branch, the explosive four-time All-Pro wide receiver of the Oakland Raiders who terrorized secondaries and kept defensive coordinators up at night trying to devise coverages to contain him, eventually emerged after six ballots finally pared the list down to the final three. No one could fairly quarrel with his fitness to join the most exclusive club in sports, but what do you say to the rest?

What do you say to Sterling Sharpe, who was as dominant a wide receiver between 1988 and 1994 as existed, including Jerry Rice? Despite Rice’s long shadow during those years, Sharpe led the NFL in receptions three times, led in touchdown receptions twice and is one of only seven players in NFL history to win receiving’s Triple Crown by leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in the same season. Five of those receivers are in the Hall and the sixth, Steve Smith, is not yet eligible.

If you put Sharpe’s numbers next to Rice’s for the seven years he played before a neck injury forced him to retire prematurely, Sharpe’s 595 receptions were second only to Rice. His 65 receiving touchdowns were second only to Rice and his 8,134 receiving yards were third only to Rice and Henry Ellard, who has his own strong Hall of Fame case to be made. Despite all that, Sharpe was left behind.

So too was linebacker Maxie Baughan, who went to nine Pro Bowls in the decade of the 1960s and missed only four starts in 147 games. He had nearly as many Pro Bowl appearances as the five linebackers picked for the 1960s All-Decade team combined (12). Yet Baughan, who was a starter from his rookie season when he played weakside linebacker on the Philadelphia Eagles’ 1960 NFL Championship team, was left behind too.

Ken Riley intercepted 65 passes during his 14-year career with the Cincinnati Bengals. That’s as many as first-ballot Hall of Famer Charles Woodson and ranks fifth all-time. Three times he was second in the league in interceptions, including in 1983 when at the age of 36 he started every game and had eight picks to lead the AFC. Hall of Famer? Hard to argue he’s not if it’s about production but there was once again no room for him in Canton even though he’d been a senior committee finalist the year before.

The list goes on and on this year alone and there are many others in the senior pool who didn’t even get far enough to be discussed. Of those who did, what can you say to Stanley Morgan, the deep threat Patriots’ wide receiver who AVERAGED over 20 yards per catch in each of his first six seasons and is the only receiver with 500 or more career receptions to average over 19 yards per reception. No trip to Canton for him.

How about Roger Craig, who is the first back to gain 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season and transformed the fullback position? Or what of Ken Anderson, the Bengals’ quarterback who led the league in passing in two different eras and was a league MVP? Maybe next year.

What of the only player to ever be named Super Bowl MVP on a losing team, five-time All-Pro Chuck Howley of the Dallas Cowboys? Or Denver tackling machine Randy Gradishar?

What about a great offensive lineman like former Atlanta Falcons’ tackle Mike Kenn, who was an elite player from 1978 to 1994? Kenn went to five Pro Bowls and started 251 of the 251 games he played in. That resume got him on the final list of 16 but no closer to the Hall than he’s been in the 22 years he’s been eligible.

According to Talk of Fame Rick Gosselin’s research, there are 58 All-Decade players not in the Hall of Fame, including four first team selections, and eight players who were named All-Pro five times or more yet have not reached Canton. Most of them are now residing in the great abyss of the senior pool. The water there is cold…and deep.

The point is not to question the selection of Cliff Branch, who waited far too long for his chance at induction, but that every year the Hall’s Senior Committee is asked to cull one name out of a list of 15 or so men deserving of inclusion in Canton. It is a daunting task and one, frankly, where those nine committee members know they can’t win because whoever the nominee is there’s no case you can make to justify the exclusion of the others left behind beyond this simple fact: when there’s only one door open a lot of guys remain standing on the outside of the Hall of Fame despite their records and resumes.

As one of those committee members for many years one feeling remains after each nominee emerges. It’s sadness for all the others who were left behind.