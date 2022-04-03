Is Bruce Arians Hall-of-Fame Worthy? And, Yes, It's a Serious Question

Shortly after Bruce Arians stepped down as Tampa Bay’s head coach, a predictable question was raised: Is his next stop Canton?

When I first heard it, my immediate reaction was indifference. Frankly, I didn’t think it was serious. When I realized that it was, my second response was more visceral.

No.

I'm not sure why, other than longevity. It just seems that Arians was a head coach for such a short period of time.

Eight years to be exact.

OK, eight-and-three-quarters, if you include his role as the Colts’ interim coach in 2012. The NFL doesn’t, but how can you not? He was the NFL’s Coach of the Year that season.

So, in eight-and-a-three-quarters years, let’s see what he accomplished:

-- He was a Super Bowl champion.

-- He was a two-time Coach of the Year.

-- He won 63.5 percent of his regular-season games (89-51-1, including 2012).

-- He set an Arizona franchise record with 13 wins in 2015.

-- He had the highest winning percentage (.655) in Tampa Bay history.

-- He had only two losing seasons.

-- He was 6-3 in the playoffs, twice reaching conference championship games.

-- He was the first interim head coach … ever … to win Coach of the Year.

Maybe that doesn’t get your attention, but it got mine. If nothing else, it convinced me that, yes, Bruce Arians’ resume is sufficient to start a Hall-of-Fame conversation.

The question is: Where does it go from there?

Probably to his work as an assistant where, again, the record is impressive. As a quarterbacks coach, he worked with a young Peyton Manning in Indianapolis. As an offensive coordinator, he won a Super Bowl with Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh. As an offensive coordinator in Indianapolis, he took over for Chuck Pagano when he was treated for leukemia in 2012 and led the Colts to a 9-3 start before Pagano returned.

They would finish 12-4 … one year after winning two games.

Now look at Arians vs. the competition. His 80 regular-season wins as head coach (Remember: The NFL doesn’t recognize victories as an interim) put him 60th all time, and that should end the debate, right? Wrong. It ties him with Jimmy Johnson, who was elected to Canton with the Centennial Class of 2020.

His .624 regular-season winning percentage ties him for 16th on the all-time list of coaches with 52 or more regular-season victories, and that’s a step in the right direction. It ties him with Paul Brown. Furthermore, it’s better than Johnson (.556), Bill Cowher (.623), Tom Flores (.527) and Dick Vermeil (.524), the last four coaches admitted to Canton.

OK, so Johnson and Flores each won two Super Bowls. Cowher and Vermeil didn’t. They each won one … or, the same as Arians.

So what’s left? Ah, yes, longevity. Cowher had it. He coached 17 seasons. Vermeil had, it, too (15), while Flores checked in at 12. But then there’s Johnson. He had nine, or one less than Arians’ official total and one-quarter less than his unofficial one.

And since I mention that … the NFL might not count his victories as an interim head coach, but Hall-of-Fame voters will when they discuss his Coach-of-the-Year awards. So, that increases his regular-season victories to 89 and his winning percentage to .635.

I guess what I’m saying is that asking if Arians is Hall-of-Fame worthy is more than a rhetorical question. It’s one that demands some research and discussion.

“He does have a case,” said historian John Turney of Pro Football Journal, “but he lacks the intangibles in my opinion. No doubt, he made (Arizona and Tampa Bay), tons better, but neither was built from scratch. He knew quarterbacks and the value of the key piece.

But where’s the innovation? Jimmy Johnson had the trade-value chart and used it to get players … as well as value for those players and picks. He knew college talent. He was innovative in bringing the (University of) Miami 4-3 front to the NFL.

“I cannot see anything Coryell-like in Arians’ resume in terms of innovation copied by other coaches. He is super smart, a leader and a motivator. Nothing against him, but it seems more like the Hall of Very Good to me.”

Maybe. But step back for a minute and consider what he accomplished in a relatively short time. At the very least, it’s sufficient to initiate a conversation.

So let it begin.