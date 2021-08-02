Why Al 'Bubba' Baker 'Just Kind of Forgot' About the Record He Set in 1978

He set a single-season record for sacks with 23 in 1978, but they haven't been acknowledged by the NFL. So why isn't he upset?

(EDITOR'S NOTE: To access the Bubba Baker interview, click on the following attachment: Ep 65: Al "Bubba" Baker Joins The Show | Spreaker)

Shortly after news broke last month that Al “Bubba” Baker’s NFL-record 23 sacks in 1978 had been authenticated, there was a report that the NFL won’t change its stance on “official” sacks … and that, therefore, any and all that occurred prior to 1982 would not be recognized.

That doesn’t make sense.

In essence, the NFL is telling us that if a tree falls in the woods and nobody hears it, it doesn’t make a sound. That doesn’t make sense, either. Yet the NFL reportedly is taking that approach, and at least three persons out there don’t get it.

That would be me, Hall-of-Fame voter Ira Kaufman and our guest on the latest “Eye Test for Two” podcast (fullpressradio.com) – former defensive end Al “Bubba” Baker who, according to a Pro Football Research study dating back to 1960, produced more sacks in one season than anyone in NFL history.

Yet he continues to be listed as the “unofficial” record-holder, while Hall-of-Famer Michael Strahan holds the “official” mark of 22-1/2, set in 2001. Why? Don’t ask me. Don’t ask Bubba Baker, either.

“I don’t get it,” said the former Lions’, Cards’ and Browns’ star. “I think it has a lot do with just the power. I think large organizations don’t admit guilt. They just don’t. You ever see a weak case, and they pay billions of dollars for something wrong, and then they say, ‘We admit no guilt?’ I kind of took it that way.”

When Pro Football Research first announced the results of its study, Baker was so overwhelmed he started crying. But he conceded that he isn't concerned if the NFL embraces his accomplishment – a sentiment he communicated to agent Neil Cornrich when he telephoned Baker shortly after his numbers were verified.

“Neil was upset,” said Baker. “And I said, Neil … ‘It … was … 43 … years … ago.’ I got a grandbaby (on the way). I’m going back to Ohio in, like, seven days, (and) I’m going to be waiting like a catcher for my granddaughter.

"I haven’t been sitting around going, “OK, I got 23 sacks, and nobody is acknowledging me.’ I’ve been in the middle of COVID. Life happens. So, hey, NFL, thank you for even the mention. Let’s see what happens.’ I’m just not going to get into it.

“What is that going to do for my life if people start to acknowledge that? If somebody says, all of a sudden, it’s an ‘official’ sack?”

Baker’s point was that his sacks weren’t as much about him as they were the Lions’ “Silver Rush,” a front four that included Doug English, Bill Gay, Dave Pureifory and, of course, Baker ... and that was coached by Floyd Peters. The Lions had 49-1/2 sacks in 1978, Baker’s rookie season, and Baker was responsible for 46 percent of them.

“For a brief moment,” he said, “I thought it was me. But then I went to St. Louis (in 1983), and there was more talent in the room: Curtis Greer, David Galloway, Mark Duda … I got there, and we underachieved. Then I got to Cleveland, and there were all these guys I played with.

“The key to it is jelling. You’ve got have seven guys in that room that played for each other. And I never had the success I had with the Silver Rush.”

Nevertheless, Baker had success throughout his pro career, According to Pro Football Research, he produced 74 sacks in five years with Detroit, 131 in his 13 NFL seasons and, yes, a single-season 23 in his rookie year of 1978. Whether the NFL acknowledges that or not is not Baker’s concern. He knows what he accomplished, and he’s proud of it.

But it could – no, should – make him more attractive to Hall-of-Fame voters. Because of Pro Football Journal’s research, Baker now ranks 21st among the all-time leading sackers (OK, unofficially), and that's significant because all but three Hall-eligible candidates ahead of him are in Canton.

Baker has never been a finalist – either as a modern-era candidate or as a senior – but he should be now. If nothing else, his candidacy deserves to be discussed by the Hall’s board of selectors, even though the NFL hasn’t endorsed the latest results.

But that’s me talking. It’s not Bubba Baker. He’s moved on, provoked to talk about his 23 sacks only when Strahan’s record is mentioned – mostly because, as he put it, “Brett Favre fell on the ground, and that kind of bothered me.” But other than that?

No complaints.

“Guys,” he said, “let’s be honest: It’s 43 years. And unless you’ve been in a cave ... if you've been in the Holy Land, in a cave somewhere with the Dead Sea scrolls, life comes into play. I'm about to have my fifth grandkid, and I haven’t thought about these sacks since that whole incident where Brett Favre fell. I just kind of forgot about it … I never wanted to be the guy who broke his arm patting himself on the back.”