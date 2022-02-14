Faltering fat guys derail Bengals' dreams

The painful lesson in the Cincinnati Bengals’ heartbreaking 23-20 loss to the L.A. Rams Sunday night in Super Bowl LVI is this: not even a superstar quarterback can save you if he’s flat on his back.

There were a lot of things that conspired to beat the Bengals at SoFi Stadium including a brutal pass interference call near the goal line late in the game after the officials had spent most of the night swallowing their whistles, an ill-advised decision to go for a fourth-and-1 in their own territory early in the game and the inability to hold Matthew Stafford in check on a 79-yard, game-winning drive when his only remaining weapon was the guy everyone knew he was throwing to, Cooper Kupp.

But the biggest thing that beat the Bengals were the biggest guys - the ones along their underwhelming offensive line. That line was a problem a year ago when it was rated among the worst in pro football and little has changed since it nearly got quarterback Joe Burrow killed, ending his 2020 season early with a major knee injury.

Burrow returned from that however and had an MVP quality season that resulted in the Bengals reaching the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years and winning a playoff game for the first time in 31 years. Despite a line with a season-long problem at right guard and a massive one late in the year at right tackle, Burrow got the Bengals to a come-from-behind, 23-20 lead with just over six minutes to play despite having been sacked a Super Bowl record seven times and hit more often than Mike Tyson’s sparring partners.

But its defense buckled when it most needed to be stout, allowing Stafford to move the Rams 79 years in slightly over five minutes and then beat them with Kupp, the league’s most prolific receiver, at a time when everyone in the crowd of over 70,000 knew Stafford had nowhere else to go with the ball. Despite that fact, Kupp, who would be named the game’s MVP, converted a fourth-down end-around run, caught four passes including the go-ahead one-yard touchdown and drew three penalties on the Rams’ game-winning drive.

Yet and still Cincinnati got the ball back with 85 seconds left to play in possession of three timeouts and a young quarterback who earlier in the week had declared that although the Rams might be a four-point betting favorites his Bengals were not underdogs. Those days were behind these young Bengals the cocksure Burrow insisted and they might have been had the offensive line in front of him been able to keep him erect a few more times.

To go cheap on the fat guys paid to protect your most valuable asset, Burrow, is pennywise and pound foolish, as the old saw goes. It was nearly disastrous against the Tennessee Titans, who sacked Burrow nine times but could not beat him in the playoffs. Last night, however, the chickens came home to roost and they, like the Rams’ bulldozer defensive tackle Aaron Donald, landed on top of Burrow at the worst of times.

On fourth-and-1, with the game on the line and 45 seconds left on the clock, the Bengals’ line collapsed for the final time and with it went their hopes of finally winning a Super Bowl in their third try. Alas, the third time was not the charm because a line that was God awful a year ago and not greatly improved this season collapsed down upon not only Joe Burrow but also the good people of Cincinnati, who had waited 33 years to avenge a last-second Super Bowl defeat to the San Francisco 49ers only to relive that memory once again Sunday night because the folks who run their team forgot that in football talented fat guys may not make headlines but their absence will create nightmares, which is what the Bengals’ last gasp play became when Burrow was flattened before he could even get the ball out of his hands by Donald.

Perhaps someone had been assigned to block Aaron Donald on that final play. We can only assume this is true however because there was little visible evidence of that intention once the ball was snapped and Cincinnati’s franchise quarterback was running for his life almost before he’d caught the center snap.

So while the Rams party for a week where do the Bengals go now? Well, they enter the offseason without their first Lombardi Trophy but in possession of something that, in the long run, may be more valuable. They have an estimated $44.8 million in cap space. Owner Mike Brown would be wise to use a goodly portion of that on portly men with quick feet, bulging biceps and a strong desire to keep his quarterback upright far more often than Joe Burrow found himself Sunday night.