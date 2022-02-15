Joe Burrow's return to the Super Bowl will be harder than getting there the first time.

Joe Burrow and his young Cincinnati Bengals’ teammates said all the right things following Sunday night’s last-minute 23-20 Super Bowl LVI loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Burrow pretty much said the same thing Dan Marino said in 1984 when, like Burrow, he led his team to the Super Bowl in only his second NFL season only to come up short.

“You like to think we’ll be back in this situation multiple times over the course of the next few years,’’ Burrow said Sunday night. “We’ll take this and let it fuel you the rest of our careers. We’re a young team.”

Indeed the Bengals are. So was Marino’s 1984 Miami Dolphins. Marino, a future Hall of Famer, was 23 years old when he lost his first Super Bowl. He would play for 15 more seasons and break nearly every NFL passing record along the way. He also would never play in another Super Bowl.

Reaching the NFL’s championship game is no easy feat. Historically returning to and winning it after losing in your first try seems an even more daunting task. Only three teams, the 1971 Dallas Cowboys, the 1972 Miami Dolphins and the 2018 New England Patriots managed to come back the year after losing the Super Bowl and win the Lombardi Trophy but that is not the most challenging aspect of recovering from losing pro football’s biggest game.

While 38 of the previous 55 Super Bowl losers made the playoffs the following season, 17 did not and 11 did not even have a winning record the next year. What is most alarming about those 11 is that all of those failed teams played since 1989, which speaks to the withering effect of today’s wild expectations in an era of endless hype, relentless social media critics and little to no patience. Perhaps it will be different for Burrow because he clearly has vast talent but so did Marino and what difference did it make?

What is particularly alarming when it comes to Burrow is not simply the questionable existence of the oft-debated Super Bowl “hangover” attributed to the team that loses the year’s biggest game in their next season (two of the last three losers, for example, failed to make the playoffs the following season) but rather that what he accomplished this season was done despite spending copious amounts of time either flat on his back or running for his life.

In his two NFL seasons, Burrow has been sacked 102 times, including 19 times in this year’s playoffs. That included nine times in a win over the Tennessee Titans and seven times (six in the second half) against the Rams. By way of comparison, David Carr, older brother of Derek Carr and another former No. 1 overall draft pick, was sacked 91 times in his first two seasons. He was never the same player.

Carr has already been forced to undergo reconstructive knee surgery that cut his rookie season short and his right knee buckled under the weight of the Rams’ pass rush Sunday. Although he said after the game there was no way he was not going back into the game, he also said his knee would be examined when he returned to Cincinnati, a statement that had an ominous sound to it.

This was a remarkable season for the Bengals, who made the playoffs for the first time in six years, won a playoff game for the first time in 31 years and reached the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years. Led by a quarterback who has won a national championship at LSU and taken a team to the Super Bowl over the past three seasons, the Bengals’ future would seem bright but as Marino was to learn nothing is a given in the NFL and reaching the Super Bowl is promised to no one.

Bengals’ owner Mike Brown knows this better than anyone else in Cincinnati because he was there the last time his team reached the Super Bowl. After a 12-4 season, Cincinnati lost to Joe Montana’s 49ers on a last-second drive that beat them, 20-16. The scenario was not much different Sunday night against the Rams, who scored the game-winning touchdown with only 85 seconds left to play.

What happened to Brown’s 1989 Bengals the following season? They went 8-8 and finished last in the AFC Central Division. Super Bowl hangover indeed.

What the Super Bowl future may be for Joe Burrow and the Bengals is anyone’s guess at this point. They have $44.8 million in cap space, which would seem to be more than enough to shore up their porous offensive line, a bright young gun at quarterback and talent around him. Will that bring Burrow and the Bengals back to the Super Bowl “multiple times”?

History would doubt that because getting back to the Super Bowl after your first experience there was losing it has proven to be a lot harder to do than it would seem an hour after that initial defeat.

Just ask Dan Marino.